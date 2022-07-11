By

If you thought Herschel Walker on how to reform big tech was a bad take, well, you need to hear Herschel Walker on climate change. The two time Pro Bowler and NFL veteran of 12 years is running against incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock for US Senate in Georgia, on the Republican ticket, and it is honestly scary that he’s made it this far.

As we’ve pointed out before, Walker has obvious brain damage, at an extremely severe level, and every time that he speaks in public it’s a very bad experience for all involved. Behold this:

Herschel Walker says America already has the cleanest air in the world, and if we put money into the Green New Deal, all of our good clean air will decide to float over to China’s bad air. And their bad air will float to America and we will have to clean it up again. pic.twitter.com/XhVmVXxCUD — KerrBear (@MPLSKerrBear) July 11, 2022

That full quote again is: “Our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up.”

Herschel Walker hasn’t actually been doing as many public speaking appearances lately (a terrible strategy when you’re running for national office), and you can see why. He also refuses to debate, again for obvious reasons.

What he said here sounds like it’s from the 2005 Mike Judge film “Idiocracy,” which depicted a fictional world of 2505 where all of America has been dumbing itself down for half a millenium.

The film was just off by 483 years if Herschel Walker wins! Yes, polling shows he’s down double digits to Warnock right now, but back around Memorial Day weekend the same polling showed a pretty tight race. If that doesn’t give you pause, I’m not sure what actually will, as this is a man in dire need of serious medical treatment.

Go read up on his biography and criminal background too. It’s equally as alarming as his prose every time he attempts to express himself on any issue of substance. In short, he simply doesn’t belong anywhere near the levers of power in this country right now.

If you have actually paid close attention to the Herschel Walker U.S. Senate campaign, and you are still considering voting for him, well, then there is also something wrong with your brain as well. Just because you were once good at football, doesn’t mean…well, why do we even have to explain this?

