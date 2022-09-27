Here Are Some NFL Free Streams

Do you want to find out how to access free nfl live streams that block you if you are connecting to the internet outside of the United States? You will be pleasantly surprised to know that there are several of them out there. The problem is, though, that these streams operate in a legal gray zone. This means that you must check if accessing free streams of any kind in your country is punishable by law. Other than that small drawback, there is the issue of free streams being only accessible to US viewers because the NFL is not only a purely US organization but it can also block out viewers watching from outside of the US (whether they are residents or not is irrelevant). This may not be the case for illegal streams that are based in other countries, but you will find that the quality and security of those streams are nothing to write home about. You will also get plastered with ads, and forget about security, too.

To help you out, we are going to explain why a VPN can help you bypass any geographical blockages when it comes to NFL free streams. We are also going to list all of the legitimate free NFL streams so that you can avoid visiting unsecured websites. What you’re going to need is a good privacy browser like Brave or Mozilla that can automatically clear your history for you and block leakages, as well as the all-important Virtual Private Network software that will modify your IP (internet protocol) address so that you can bypass any technical hindrances if you find yourself outside of the United States.

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a network security software that is popular for its ability to encrypt (secure) a user’s connection as well as allow a user to change the location of his or her IP address. This happens automatically when you choose a server in the server list in another country. VPN users get both security and anonymity in one app, which is why VPNs are loved so much. However, remember that you will need a premium VPN like NordVPN to do this properly (and many others which you can find on third-party VPN review sites). Free VPNs just do not have the gusto to properly unblock NFL streams and will most likely come with a speed cap, too.

How to Access NFL Free Streams

First of all, we’ve picked out the best free streaming sites for watching the NFL below;

USTVGO

123 TV

Live Soccer TV

Live TV

Stream2Watch

StreamNFL

NFLBites

NFLWebcast

SportLemonTV

CricFreeTV

BuffStreams

BossCast

The above free streaming portals are mostly unofficial, but safe. They take content from legitimate platforms and broadcast them for free. Unless your country has explicit laws about using VPNs and free streaming, you can access these without a problem (many people do).

Setting Up Your VPN

Setting up a VPN to unblock free NFL streaming is quite simple. The only complicated part here is paying for the VPN subscription service (which is just a few bucks a month, mind you).

VPN apps are very easy to use, particularly NordVPN’s app (and a few others) but before you download a VPN, make sure you download a good quality privacy browser such as Mozilla or Brave and set up strict privacy and security settings through the menu. After all, your browser is the entry point into the internet.

Next, download your VPN for your particular device (smartphone, laptop, Smart TV, etc) which you have subscribed to from the VPN provider, and launch the app before you access any streams. Now, simply connect to a VPN in the United States with your VPN app (the closest city will do, depending on whether you are closer to the East coast or the West coast of the US).

Now, try accessing any of the above streams. You might see that your stream works now. Magic? No. Illegal? Nope (unless you live in North Korea). This effect is simply the power of modern VPN technology that just removed geographical censoring of your desired NFL stream! Enjoy!

Remember, free streams will not be the best way to catch the NFL. Most of them will have plenty of ads to close, broken links and redirects, require making an account for HD streams, perhaps even slow speeds, and not enough security. Being behind a VPN, you should not worry about security, but subscribing to a legitimate NFL service from sports platforms such as ESPN, NBC, Redzone, The NFL Network and more will give you the experience that you need. Did you know that a VPN can help you access these legitimate subscriptions from outside of the US, too? Yup! Again, enjoy!

