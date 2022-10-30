Brett Favre Welfare Scam Gets Even Worse the More We Learn

The more we learn about Brett Favre and the Mississippi Misappropriation, the worse it gets. While this story is starting to get more national media attention in the past couple days, it’s still nowhere near the level of coverage that it deserves.

It’s literally the biggest financial fraud in Mississippi history, and it comes with clear cut receipts. Those receipts are signed by a man who holds numerous NFL passing records, and is arguably the biggest star in Monday Night Football history. He’s also a Mt. Rushmore Green Bay Packer (one of the league’s banner franchises) and Hall of Fame quarterback.

While Favre also played briefly for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, he’ll always be remembered as Packer first, but this Brett Favre story far transcends his Super Bowl win or his three MVPs.

With the help of corrupt local Mississippi politicians, who all plead guilty for their crimes, Favre was able to rip-off the most unfortunate people in his own home state. Brett Favre was at the center of a scam to steal $5 million from the state’s welfare fund, so that he could build a new volleyball facility at his alma mater, Southern Mississippi.

His daughter also just happens to be on that institution’s volleyball team.

There is literally a record of him saying in a text: “If you were to pay me is there any way the media could find out where it came from and how much?” Favre, who some have estimated has a net worth north of $100 million, misappropriated millions of dollars for the project, and told the now disgraced Governor that he wouldn’t take no for an answer.

There are also text messages indicating that Brett Favre inquired about the potential to use prison labor to build athletic facilities at his daughter’s college:

“I’m still trying to save money on [the] Vball facility.” In another message he suggested: “the prison industry possibly as a builder.”

So a very, very wealthy man ripped off the poor to get exactly what he wanted, and he expected his project built for free.

It’s unreal how this story isn’t get more traction. Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest police brutality and racial injustice. He was a top story for months.

Jameis Winston stole $32 of crab legs when we has in college- it dominated headlines for a week.

But with Favre, it was pretty much just tumbleweeds in a deserted town until only a couple days ago.

Never mind this story broke well over a week ago. About a guy who literally took over $1 million for speeches that he never even gave. The same guy who tried to cheat on his wife with a woman half his age, and also happened to be a co-worker while he was with the Jets.

He also happened to text her photos of his penis, which obviously qualifies as sexual harassment, to say the least. Favre is someone who clearly doesn’t understand the concept of a digital paper trail. Or he does and just doesn’t care, because he believes that he’s above the law.

Eric Garner was killed by police for allegedly selling loose cigarettes. We all saw a Minneapolis policeman murder George Floyd over an alleged counterfeit $20. Meanwhile Brett Favre steals $5 million while conspiring with people who have already owned up to their crimes. And he has yet to even be charged with a crime.

That’s the true conspiracy here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

