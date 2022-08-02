2022 NFL Season: Top 10 Quarterbacks

It is one of the most popular cliches in the NFL. It’s a quarterback-driven league, and teams that don’t have a franchise starter to build around are hard-pressed to contend year in and year out. Franchises try to angle for the best picks in the NFL Draft to select the next superstar quarterback and are also willing to part with a lot of transactional capital and money to make sure they get their guy.

1. Tom Brady

Even at 45 years old, it is hard ever to count out a Tom Brady led football team. It felt like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to get blown out at home by the Los Angeles Rams in last year’s NFC Divisional playoff game, but the greatest quarterback of all time had other ideas. Tampa Bay would still lose the game, but Brady made many clutches plays down the stretch to give the Bucs a chance. Even without the services of Rob Gronkowski and with Chris Godwin, a possibility to miss games, the seven-time Super Bowl champion remains as good as it gets.

2. Patrick Mahomes

The 2022 NFL season will be an exciting one for the career narrative of Patrick Mahomes. There’s no questioning the amount of natural ability he has, and he will continue to be one of the best quarterbacks for many years to come. However, losing the AFC championship game to an inexperienced Cincinnati Bengals team after building a big lead was a brutal blow to the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, subtracting a reliable weapon for Mahomes. A brilliant season with a new cast of characters can help make his case for being the top player in the game.

3. Josh Allen

One of Mahomes’ top rivals in the AFC will be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The two went strike for strike in a classic AFC Divisional playoff game last January, with Allen proving that he is ready to take the next step as an elite quarterback. He is essentially a one-man offense with one of the most muscular arms in the NFL and an athletic skill set that makes him dangerous outside of the pocket. Buffalo appears like a near lock to win the AFC East, and Allen’s legacy will be defined by how far he can take the Bills.

4. Aaron Rodgers

After an uncertain few months, Aaron Rodgers ended all of the drama by returning to play for the only NFL team he had ever known. The Green Bay Packers are undoubtedly happy that their star player will return for another season. His institutional knowledge of the game will be necessary to offset the loss of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. The Packers have lost talented wide receivers during Rodgers’ tenure, and they always seem to find another guy to step up. Perhaps that ascending player will be Allen Lazard or Christian Watson this season.

5. Dak Prescott

The spotlight will shine brightly on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a grueling ankle injury during the 2020 NFL season, Prescott returned to form in 2021, looking like his old healthy self. He has some playoff demons he has to exorcise but has played well in big games early in his career. Prescott will need to be the driving force this season if the Cowboys advance in the postseason.

6. Matthew Stafford

There were many years when Matthew Stafford was overlooked, forgotten about, and written off. The 2021 trade that sent him from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams truly did change his career outlook. He authored a game-winning drive in the Super Bowl that won a championship, and his confidence has never been higher. He sacrificed a lot in his NFL career, and it is nice to see him flourishing with one of the better organizations in the league.

7. Lamar Jackson

It is unclear whether Lamar Jackson not having an extension solidified is due to him not wanting to sign it or the Baltimore Ravens not offering what he feels is fair value. Regardless, he has not secured the big payday that fellow 2018 draft class quarterback Josh Allen has and will have to continue to prove himself. There are millions of reasons for Jackson to have an MVP-caliber season in 2022.

8. Joe Burrow

Despite playing behind one of the league’s most porous offensive lines in 2021, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still found a way to remain in the pocket and deliver crisp passes to his dynamic playmakers. The Bengals have spent a lot of time and money in the offseason solidifying the offensive line and are hoping to have an even more dangerous attack in 2022.

9. Justin Herbert

If not for some questionable decision-making by head coach Brandon Staley last year, it is possible that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert would have made an epic statement by leading his team to a Week 18 playoff berth. Instead, the Chargers missed out but have as good a chance as any to take a step forward in 2022. Since filling in surprisingly for an injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season, Herbert has been the franchise leader the team always hoped he would be.

10. Russell Wilson

A player with one of the most significant opportunities to prove he is still elite is Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. After an injury-marred final season with the Seattle Seahawks, he will look to make talented playmakers like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton look good. He finds himself in a tough division again, but if his arm can deliver the Broncos to the postseason, more teams will kick themselves for not trading for him.

