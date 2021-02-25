Four QBs with the Potential to be the Next Tom Brady

By

Tom Brady just showed at the Super Bowl that his generation is not quite ready to completely pass the NFL torch to the young whippersnappers biting at their heels. Patrick Mahomes was made to realize that despite being the owner of a Super Bowl ring himself, he still has much to learn.

Despite this setback for the younger generation of NFL quarterbacking, there can be no doubt that the likes of Brady, Rodgers, Brees, and Roethlisberger perhaps have only have a season or two of elite play left in each of their respective tanks.

Thus we bring you the up-and-coming quarterbacks who could become the NFL household names of tomorrow. Some of them have already strutted their stuff ans established themselves in the NFL while others are just a year or two out of the NFL Draft, but all of them have the potential to become the next Tom Brady.

At the time of writing, though, there is no one we can think of who can ever replace the beast that is Gronk!

Which quarterback star will be signing footballs for fans for years to come?

Patrick Mahomes – Learning on the Job & Only Getting Better

If the pre-match interviews that Mahomes and Brady shared during the lead-up to the Super Bowl were anything to go by, then Brady certainly views the Kansas City man as his heir apparent. He heaped a lot of praise on the 25-year-old Texan.

There is no doubt that Mahomes’ charges will instantly be installed as the favorites to regain the title they lost in Tampa Bay this year.

To come good on those predictions made by online sportsbooks and pundits Mahomes will need to improve his all-round game, and not rely quite so much on his scrambling abilities to get him out of sticky situations. If he does that, then all the signs point towards Mahomes proving that the information, that online NFL betting odds and money lines are based on, is well-founded.

The only spanner that could be thrown in the works for Kansas is Tom Brady, who could easily be on hand to spoil the Chiefs’ party once again.

All these quarterbacks have what it takes to wow crowds and cheerleaders alike

Dak Prescott – A Cowboy Looking to get Back on His Horse

Prescott was on track to post some record-breaking numbers last season only for a shocking ankle injury to cut him down in his prime.

Every NFL fan remembers the heart-breaking images of Prescott being stretchered off the field and Dallas supporters will be hoping and praying that Prescott can make a full recovery in time to pick up where he left off.

If he does, he could quickly become the league’s next QB golden boy.

Joe Burrow – Battered and Bruised Bengal to Return Stronger

Another rising QB star was eventually extinguished by injury last season in the form of college standout, and number 1 draft pick, Joe Burrow. The rookie’s maiden season in the NFL was a baptism of fire, as Cinci provided the young gun with virtually no protection whatsoever.

Despite that shocking oversight from the team’s coaching staff, Burrow managed to impress and picked up some standout wins before all the hits finally caught up with him.

If he comes back stronger at the beginning of the new season, he could cement himself as a quarterback that other franchises revere and fear in equal measure.

Josh Allen – Most Improved Award Goes to This Bucking Bill

Any sports fan always loves to see an athlete improve, especially after they have put the work in on the training ground.

Last season Allen put plenty of smiles on the faces of NFL supporters and especially those of Buffalo, who suddenly found themselves the proud owners of one of the most effective quarterback slingers in the league. He led the Bills from being a bog-standard franchise to serious Super Bowl contenders and now all of Allen’s former doubters are jumping on his packed hype train.

If he improves again this season, then Allen will undoubtedly be talked about as a premier franchise-leading quarterback.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines