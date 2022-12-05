Eric Lindstrom of Utah on The Future of American Football: Will the Game Survive?

American football has been around in its current form since the late 1800s, and the game has changed significantly in that time.

But, what is the future of American football?

Will the sport be able to sustain itself as viewership declines, concussion awareness increases, and other professional sports gain popularity?

Eric Lindstrom from Utah explores some possible futures for American football and whether or not the game will survive these challenges.

The Current State of American Football

Football is a game that has been around for generations and is deeply rooted in our culture. At one time, football was not only just a sport but also an important part of society.

Families would gather on Sunday afternoons to watch their favorite team take on another and many times the outcome could have an effect on the rest of your week.

There are many reasons why football may be struggling nowadays with viewership ratings, attendance, and player safety being at the forefront of this discussion. According to Eric Lindstrom, the game itself is also evolving rapidly.

With new rules and innovations like goalposts that move depending on how much time there is left in a game, it can be difficult for some people to keep up with all of these changes.

How Football Got to This Point

Football is not what it used to be. The game has undergone a number of changes in the last few decades, and even though football is still America’s favorite sport, it could be on its way out.

Let’s take a look at how football got to this point.

Professional football in America first took off during WWII when games were played on Sundays because factories weren’t open due to wartime restrictions.

College students also played football for their schools to help them stay in shape and have something to do over their break.

As pro and college football became more popular, high school teams started forming as well so they could compete against each other during the season. – In 1922, Pop Warner introduced a new type of football that was less rough called safer football which turned into touch football.

That same year, Walter Camp proposed that downs be reduced from ten yards to five yards. Teams would then kick off after scoring points or punting the ball downfield after gaining possession. He also changed rules about players being forced out of bounds with 5 yards instead of 10 yards.

What Needs to Change for Football to Survive

Football has grown to be one of America’s most popular sports. The game, which was first played in 1869, has become an integral part of our culture; it is a staple in many people’s lives and provides an escape from the stresses of everyday life.

But lately, football has been under attack by parents who feel that it is too dangerous for their children to play as well as some former players who are struggling with long-term effects from concussions they sustained during their careers. These concerns have sparked a nationwide debate about whether or not football will survive.

Eric Lindstrom says that there are a lot of things that need to change before we see if football will survive this latest attack on its popularity.

Before we can make any predictions, there needs to be an answer to the question of what really needs to change in order for football to survive.

It seems like there are two options here: Either stop playing football altogether or do something different with how the game is being played, such as making safety gear more comfortable and effective.

