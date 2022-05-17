Drew Brees Isn’t Serious About Coming Out of Retirement

By

We can’t say for certain what Drew Brees will do next with his life, but we do know this- he won’t be returning to the NFL. Amid reports that he’s out, after just one season, as an announcer with NBC Sports, Brees Tweeted an intentional misdirection about his next career move. The man who is second in NFL career passing completion percentage, touchdown passes, passing yards, completions and attempts said he might actually return to the league.

Those who know him best though say Brees was only tweeting that in jest. The idea of Brees suiting up again is not one to be taken seriously, they claim.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

A tweet from ESPN NFL insider Ed Werder said: “Knowing Drew Brees over the years, I do not take seriously his recent social media posts about unretiring to play QB in the #NFL. For one thing, he had left shoulder surgery two weeks ago and would be physically unable to play until at least September or October, per a source.”

Meanwhile Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen, speaking yesterday at the Saints’ Hall of Fame golf tournament, said there have not been any discussions about a potential Brees comeback in New Orleans.

“I think it was a comment made in jest, and we certainly haven’t had any conversations in that regard,” he said.

Man..signing @juice_landry and @mathieu_era makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players! https://t.co/ARvwQbnPUU — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Of all the options that Drew Brees, who holds the record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass, listed in his tweet, I really think the Pickleball idea is the best one. More on that sport at this link.

