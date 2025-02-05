NFL superstar and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce comprises one half of America’s leading pop culture power couple. Ahead of Super Bowl 59, all the talk is about him, and his even more popular and significantly more popular girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

But that is enough on that. For now, it is time to flash it back, to something that barely qualifies as K.C. Chiefs news.

Because right now, K.C. Chiefs news is in high demand, so everything qualifies.

Travis Kelce once partook in a dance-off against the Professional Bull-Riding’s Fan of the Night. This was at something called the 2015 PBR BFTS Caterpillar Classic in Kansas City.

Yes, I know that sentence has a whole lot of acronym alphabet soup in there, and no, I have no clue what most of the words meant.

To me, PBR means Pabst Blue Ribbon, a beer that hipsters in my neighborhood “drink ironically,” if there really is such a thing (there is! Maybe?! I guess).

Here in this context it means “Professional Bull Riding.” What’s really notable here about the Chiefs TE’s performance is…the song and dance selection!

Yes, he’s did “The Carlton,” named after Carlton Banks, the beloved sitcom character played by Alfonso Ribeiro on the classic situational comedy “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Travis Kelce picked the correct song too- Tom Jones’ “It’s not Unusual.

Good times gentlemen, good times.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

