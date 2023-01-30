This past weekend, NFL superstar and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce made a ton of headlines, not just for his play in the controversial AFC Championship game, but also because he literally called the Mayor of Cincinnati a “jabroni.”

And honestly, the Cincy mayor had it (he actually deserved more) coming, given how dumb and unfunny his Joe Burrow publicity stunt was. Now Travis Kelce will plays his brother, Philadelphia Eagles all-pro center Jason Kelce, in Super Bowl 57. This will be the first time that two brothers have faced each other in the Super Bowl.

Now it is time to flash it back, to something that barely qualifies as K.C. Chiefs news. Because right now, K.C. Chiefs news is in high demand, so everything qualifies.

Travis Kelce once partook in a dance-off against the Professional Bull-Riding’s Fan of the Night. This was at something called the 2015 PBR BFTS Caterpillar Classic in Kansas City. Yes, I know that sentence has a whole lot of acronym alphabet soup in there, and no, I have no clue what most of the words meant.

To me, PBR means Pabst Blue Ribbon, a beer that hipsters in my neighborhood “drink ironically,” if there really is such a thing (there is! Maybe?! I guess). Here in this context it means “Professional Bull Riding.” What’s really notable here about the Chiefs TE’s performance is…the song and dance selection!

Yes, he’s did “The Carlton,” named after Carlton Banks, the beloved sitcom character played by Alfonso Ribeiro on the classic situational comedy “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Travis Kelce picked the correct song too- Tom Jones’ “It’s not Unusual.”

Good times gentlemen, good times.

