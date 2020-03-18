Nick Foles to Chicago Bears, Fans React Colorfully on Twitter

March 18, 2020
Yesterday, when Tom Brady officially left the New England Patriots, en route to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, discussions were triggered all over social media about what athlete looked the strangest in a jersey of “another” team. By “another” think of Michael Jordan as a Washington Wizard, Joe Montana as a Kansas City Chief, Johnny Unitas as a San Diego Charger etc. 

One of the more clever reponses was Mitch Trubisky in a Pro Bowl uniform. It’s funny because it’s true, and it’s clear the Chicago Bears will need a new QB1 if they are to do achieve anything while having this stellar defense that they have in place going for them. So the Bears have made moves, trading a fourth round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Nick Foles.

mitchell trubisky

Chicago inherits the final three-years of Nick Foles deal, which pays a base value of $50 million. The Jaguars will take on a dead cap charge of $18.75 mil for 2020.

Foles becomes the new starter (or he’s not and then this deal is really stupid because they just spent a ton of money on a backup), as he is literally a Super Bowl MVP. Meanwhile the Jaguars add another draft pick as they transition to the Gardner Minshew era. Meanwhile the Bears also traded away their backup QB, Chase Daniel, yesterday. 

Daniel, who beat the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day last season, reached agreement with the Lions on a three-year, $13.05 million deal that includes a voidable clause. So with all that stuff going on in the past 24 hours, it’s time to talk about it. Especially now, with all actual sports totally shut down for the foreseeable future.

I don’t know what it is, but here we are. There are no more press conferences and media interview availabilities for the time being (it’s not exactly “social distancing” now is it) and with that in mind, we do what we can. We start with the reactions to Nick Foles, and the takes on General Manager Ryan Pace’s job acumen.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the "Let's Get Weird, Sports" podcast on SB Nation

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.

