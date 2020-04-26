Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Divorcing; Funny Twitter Reactions

Well, if these two crazy young anti-vaxxer kids can’t make it together in this world, then who can! Yes, reality “star” Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, are getting divorced after a decade of marriage.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” K-Cav posted on her official Instagram page. If you need to see the original social media post, and statement (although I can’t imagine why anyone would), it’s here for you below:

The couple have three children.

Typically, when it comes to athlete personal lives, I truly emulate Jay Cutler, because I DOOOOOOOOOON’T CAAAAAAAAARE. And when it comes to celebrity or entertainment “news,” most of the time, I really just dooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooon’t caaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaare.

However, there’s a reason Jay Cutler immediately shot to the top of the “trending” terms in Chicago on Twitter. He’s as polarizing a figure as possible, and people have very strong opinions on his wife too.

Let’s see some of the more colorful and interesting tweets being made about this topic.

That’s fair:

Probably to likely:

What’s going to happen to “Very Cutler,” Jay’s reality show on E! now?

If you’ve seen this clip on The Simpsons, well, the level of enthusiasm conveyed by the clerk matches mine for this topic.

When you drive directly in someone else’s lane and you lap them, well that couldn’t have been good. Cavallari couldn’t have liked getting upstaged by Jay Cutler

This is a good summation:

It is bizarre that so many on Twitter are taking this so hard; like it actually effects them personally or something.

I think that’s enough on Jay Cutler and his divorce; at least for now.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

