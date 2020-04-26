Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Divorcing; Funny Twitter Reactions

By

Well, if these two crazy young anti-vaxxer kids can’t make it together in this world, then who can! Yes, reality “star” Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, are getting divorced after a decade of marriage.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” K-Cav posted on her official Instagram page. If you need to see the original social media post, and statement (although I can’t imagine why anyone would), it’s here for you below:

Kristin Cavallari just announced on her Instagram that she and Jay Cutler are splitting after 10 years. pic.twitter.com/RZ29usLZPy — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 26, 2020

The couple have three children.

Typically, when it comes to athlete personal lives, I truly emulate Jay Cutler, because I DOOOOOOOOOON’T CAAAAAAAAARE. And when it comes to celebrity or entertainment “news,” most of the time, I really just dooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooon’t caaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaare.

However, there’s a reason Jay Cutler immediately shot to the top of the “trending” terms in Chicago on Twitter. He’s as polarizing a figure as possible, and people have very strong opinions on his wife too.

Let’s see some of the more colorful and interesting tweets being made about this topic.

That’s fair:

Jay Cutler should be the next Bachelor. If you disagree we are not friends. — Dan Hermle (@DanHermleMTV) April 26, 2020

Probably to likely:

There’s no doubt in my mind that this is how the Kristin Cavallari/Jay Cutler divorce talk went down: Kristin, sobbing: THIS ISN’T WORKING JAY YOU’RE TOO DISTANT & IT’S REALLY BEEN BOTHERING ME & MAKING ME VERY SAD & I THINK IT’S TIME WE GET A DIVORCE Jay: Shrugs, walks away — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) April 26, 2020

What’s going to happen to “Very Cutler,” Jay’s reality show on E! now?

Jay Cutler just wants to be alone. pic.twitter.com/04xh7tLgXH — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) April 26, 2020

If you’ve seen this clip on The Simpsons, well, the level of enthusiasm conveyed by the clerk matches mine for this topic.

When you drive directly in someone else’s lane and you lap them, well that couldn’t have been good. Cavallari couldn’t have liked getting upstaged by Jay Cutler

We should’ve know Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari were heading for trouble when he agreed to do the reality show. That’s the celebrity equivalent of having another kid to try to save the marriage — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 26, 2020

This is a good summation:

Not OC blonde legend Kristin Cavallari and human Coors Light Jay Cutler! The marriage couldn't survive a Bahamas quarantine with the hairstylist. — Chris Black (@donetodeath) April 26, 2020

It is bizarre that so many on Twitter are taking this so hard; like it actually effects them personally or something.

Everyone on twitter who is sad about Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari divorcing never watched #TheHills and it shows. pic.twitter.com/egwDCsEwOI — Paige Boeckner (@pboeckner) April 26, 2020

I think that’s enough on Jay Cutler and his divorce; at least for now.

