Don’t Give Jay Cutler, Brett Favre Platforms on COVID Issues

Examples number 9,234,678 and 9,234,679 on why we shouldn’t look to professional athletes for guidance on serious social issues- Jay Cutler and Brett Favre. The former was in the news yesterday for his losing an endorsement over his anti-mask stance, and his potential run for a school board presidency in his home state of Tennessee.

The latter is a top trending term on the internet right now due to his appearing on CNN to talk about the risks of CTE in playing football, and how that puts weight on the decision to when kids should be allowed to play.

During his appearance, Favre was asked about whether or not he’s been vaccinated and his answer was the type of response that all non-vaccinated people give: “You have to listen to experts on both sides of the vaccines.”

So obviously, he’s not going to get vaccinated any time soon, and for whatever reason, he trusts actual legitimate scientists when it comes to CTE and neuroscience, but he doesn’t trust real scientists when it comes to virology and epidemiology.

Yeah, I don’t get it either. But Favre and Cutler are alike in that both are far right MAGA loons who really don’t need to be given any kind of large platform in order to further spread misinformation and disinformation.

I heard that CNN asked Brett Favre his stance on vaccination.

Did they ask him his stance on texting photos of his penis to a co-worker who slightly resembles his wife? https://t.co/0DNWtgyfzF — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) August 17, 2021

They’re harming society by poisoning minds with their pseudo science garbage. Who cares that they were paid millions and millions of dollars, once upon a time to fire that pigskin. It doesn’t mean that we’re supposed to care what they have to say about a pandemic.

Cutler tweeted the following:

Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, "views aren't aligned." Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile Uber said in a statement: “We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work.”

Cutler has long been anti-vaxxer moron, it’s just that when he was more in the public eye everyday he had to manage his public persona better. Now that he’s retired, and he doesn’t have a broadcasting or coaching gig, he can now let his MAGAmoron anti-facts flag fly!

And that means he’s already started canvassing for that school board office.

August of 2024. I need 100 signatures and a petition from the county. Going to start getting John Hancocks today. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021

Basically, I think you kind of already know how this story is going to end. Brett Favre is trending today largely because most people on Twitter hate him and they’re dunking on him.

But he still has his right wing disinformation media platform, and this country is filled with millions of buffoons who still worship him.

Same thing with Cutler and his buddy Tray Clavis (don’t need to actually say his name- he doesn’t even believe his own bullshit, so why should we mention him?), they’re on the wrong side of every issue, all the time, but they also have legions of brain dead acolytes.

How does this end? I hate to say it, but see Tommy Tuberville. Maybe the DUMBEST politician to ever hold national office (and that really says something, given the competition), one can easily forecast Cutler and/or Favre going that route and ending up in the same place.

Which is why they don’t need to be platformed. Get it CNN? Is this something even you can understand?

