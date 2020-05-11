By

It was just two tweeks ago today that Kristin Cavallari, “reality star,” announced that she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, are getting divorced. This past week, Cavallari spoke out publicly, calling Cutler “lazy” and “unmotivated.”

It was a very calculated move, as K-Cav seized upon and exploited the public perception of Cutler that of a man who is rather emotionally distant and insouciant. Of course, this depiction of him is fairly consistent with the reputation that Cutler earned during his professional playing career, especially so while he was with the Chicago Bears.

It absolutely doesn’t square with the way she depicted him/their marruage to FOX News or TMZ.

If her allegations prove true that Cutler was physically or verbally abusive, well that will be a massive news story that we won’t see/hear the end of for quite some time.

It would also mean the end of Cutler’s public persona, as his “brand” would be eradicated. On the flip side, Cavallari, who has a reported net worth of about $10 million sought to acquire $5 million from Cutler (whose NFL earnings have been estimated between $112-123 million) to buy a new mansion.

Yes, the couple have multiple properties already, but apparently Cavallari doesn’t feel safe and secure in any of them.

Right now it’s a lot of he said, she said, and the court of public opinion should not read any more into it than that at this time.

In all break-ups, both parties have at least some share of the blame and while public opinion seems to overwhelmingly be with Cutler right now, don’t be shocked if this ends up as a classic “no one to root for” scenario.

Sadly, this entire dark escapade was basically foreshadowed and telegraphed in a sketch from their “reality television” program, embedded below:

If I’m Jay Cutler, I’m sending this to my divorce attorney right now after Kristin Cavallari wants $5 million from me for a mansion and then called me lazy. pic.twitter.com/V6MQ0AyP2x — not cory (@IAmNotCory) May 7, 2020

So we’ll see how it all plays out in court, but let’s just try and reserve our judgments until then.

The good news is, many of us have found the energy to care about this celebrity gossip, and that’s an encouraging sign. Normally, I would rip people who becomes overly emotionally invested in reality TV nonsense, but in a pandemic, if you have the time and space to care about this….it’s a good thing, it means your life isn’t that adverse right now.

And I say that given this anecdote below, from a friend who came to visit and give drop off a fabric mask.

“So I was walking through your neighborhood, and I passed by this little small public square off Wells, before La Salle, and there were two dudes and two girls hanging out there, drinking something that looked like White Claws.”

“As I walked through I overheard them talking about the Cutler-Cavallari divorce at that second, so I paused. There was, and I’m not making this up, a guy in a Bears winter knit poof ball hat and he said something to the effect of ‘hey they got three houses and she wants $5 million for another one?’

“I paused to hear the other takes on the topic, but the discussion shifted to Instagram, and the girl, clad in yoga pants, because of course said ‘guys only use it so they can follow porn stars and stuff. (whatever guy she was talking about) is only on there to see the swimsuit photos and to stalk.”

“And the dude replied ‘it’s all public- it’s not exactly stalking when they put it all out there.”

Hearing this anecdote, I told my friend:

“so basically, it was business as usual, except instead of having idle chatter about pointless crap in a beer garden behind a fence with overpriced alcohol, it’s pointless chatter about meaningless nonsense with alcohol you purchased in a public square?”

Yes, we may be living amidst the plague, literally, but life really isn’t that far off from “normal” or “the new normal” as the media makes it out to be.

Honestly, if we have the time to waste talking about Cutler, Cavallari and Instagram, well, then our lives aren’t too bad, because we’re not consumed with actual issues of real consquence.

If those are the conversations you’re “missing out” on, well then, just #StayHomeStaySafe #StayHomeSaveLives

