Buccaneers at Bears Game Preview, Lines, Spread, Prediction

For anybody who thought Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was washed, last Sunday saw an empahtic response. At age 43, he bcame the oldest QB to ever throw five touchdown passes in a single game.

The G.O.A.T. thrust himself into the 2020 MVP conversation by going 30-46 for 369 yards, in leading his Buccaneers to a thrilling come from behind victory over the L.A. Chargers. Up next is a prime time showdown of 3-1 teams as the Bucs visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night football (FOX, 7:20 CST).

"You're saying that Tom Brady is a nickel and dimer. You're saying he's a game manager. I'm telling you he's the greatest of all time because he makes everyone around him better."@7BOOMERESIASON discusses Tom Brady's game with the rest of the NFL TODAY crew. pic.twitter.com/Wdv4QFhDjh — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2020

The Monsters of the Midway are substantial underdogs here, and that’s understandable, given how brutal they looked against the visiting Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. NFL Public Betting at BetQL shows Tampa Bay -5.5 for the nationally televised clash on the shores of Lake Michigan. The Bears lost 19-3 versus Indy last week, but that game was actually more lopsided than that scoreline conveys.

The Bears aren’t really doing anything within the game excessively well at this point, and when they’re on offense, well, you’ll want to do pretty much anything other than watch them go to work. That’s why the Bet QL public betting statistics show a 90%-10% in favor of the Buccaneers.

If you’re looking for the moneyline consensus at the Best Bets section, it reads -244 for the Bucs and +195 for the Bears. Cruise on over to the Sharp Picks section and you’ll this game has a 4/5 star rating with the Bears backed to cover. Bet QL experts sees Chicago priced -4, instead of the consensus line of -5.5.

This game will a massive contrast in offensive scheme and approach. Let’s start by looking at the visiting Buccaneers.

” You talk about Tom Brady being reunited with Bruce Arians, everyone wondered how he would fit into that offense. Bruce Arians has been around the National Football League for a while now, and he adapted to Tom Brady, not Tom Brady to him,” said NFL Analyst Bill Cowher.

“When you look at this offense, it’s not BA’s. It looks a little bit like that offense up north.”

Chimed in Phil Simms: Not a little bit, it is just like the Patriots’. When you get a great Hall of Fame quarterback, you adapt to him. What do they do?”

“A lot of short passes, which he did in New England, he’s doing in Tampa Bay. When they throw the football deep, they’re going to keep extra blockers in to make sure their prize quarterback does not get hit and hurt.”

“One hidden thing about Tom Brady that we don’t talk enough about, he is great at managing a game…Knowing when to take a chance, when to shorten the game, all those things. It’s not talked about enough, but he is great at it.”

Added Nate Burleson: “This is that in between the couch cushion offense. What do I mean by that? Nickel and dime game plan. They’re going to deliver the balls to the wide receivers, not deep down the field.”

They’re going to play in between the spaces that Tom Brady is comfortable…There will come a time when Tom Brady will need to push the ball down the field. We’ll see if his arm can hold up. As of now, I’m okay with the nickel and dime offense if it results in wins.”

Refuted/argued Boomer Esiason: “You’re saying Tom Brady is a nickel and dimer. You’re saying he’s a game manager. I say he’s the greatest of all time because he makes everyone around him better. I will also say he has a great defense in Tampa Bay.

“Right now they’re a top five defense, and that does help. As I said earlier, he’s just starting to settle in…I still think they’re the best team in their division, at least on both sides of the ball, and he’s only going to get better as the year goes on.”

Remember this conversation was held Sunday morning, BEFORE Tom Brady exploded in week four. As for Air Chicago, well they’re experiencing delays, mechnical problems and issues with the pilots. While Mitch Trubisky is not good, he isn’t exactly the entire problem either.

Nick Foles struggled mightily last week in an offense that harkens back to some of the worst Bears offensive coordinators in recent memory. The John Shoop, Terry Shea (should we even go on?) systems often saw guys routinely throwing well short of the first down yardage required on 3rd-and-long and/or 3rd and intermediate.

Can’t do much of anything with “ambitions” like that, and although Ron Turner won’t have bust in Canton any time soon, he was a lot more effective and serviceable than most Bears OCs of the present day.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21, Chicago Bears 14

Tampa fans are getting too cocky and ahead of themselves with their “triple threat” (Bucs, Rays winning the title, matching the Lightning), but they do have a good, exciting football team.

