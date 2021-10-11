2022 NFL Mock Draft 10-12-21

By

Welcome to our second 2022 NFL mock draft! For our last 2021 NFL mock go here. Team needs were sometimes, but mostly not taken into account here. The order is taken from Tankathon. Also, here is the link to a list of 70 of the worst NFL Draft cliches, buzzwords and other pointless word salad.

1. Jaguars, Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

They drafted Trevor Lawrence in April, so they won’t go QB. Instead it’s best player available, and in this class that means the Edge out in the Pacific Northwest. Urban Meyer probably won’t be around to have the say so on this pick, because well, you know.

2. Lions, Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Not a good year to be drafting a signal caller, by any means, but you do what you got to do, right? Detroit needs to start over at the most important position in all of sports.

3. Eagles, via Dolphins, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

In his sophomore season, Hamilton was one of the leaders of the defense, as he continued his fast learning curve. After serving as a backup safety to Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott in 2019, he became a starter and was named first-team All-ACC after recording 63 tackles, six pass breakups, and an interception.

He’s the best individual player on this Fighting Irish squad.

Kyle Hamilton is the best safety in college football this year, and he’s among the best three defensive backs. He’s also probably a top five defensive player, and given all his measurables and skill sets, it’s hard to imagine he sticks around beyond this season.

Hamilton should be a top 5 overall pick in the very next NFL Draft, and if that happens it would simply complete the story arc of his collegiate career.

4. Jets, Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

Neal is a 360-pound lineman who can move very well, and play multiple positions, which almost seems impossible. If I were Jets, I would go best player available who isn’t a QB, or at least, best pass protector available or pass rusher available.

5. Texans, Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

When does the post Deshaun Watson era really start to take effect? When Houston selects their next franchise quarterback.

6. Giants, Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Seems a sensible, logical pick.

7. Eagles via Colts, Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

Eagles going DB twice early on? Are you serious? Yes, yes I am. That’s why it’s a mock draft, and this is why you love clicking on this stuff.

8. Atlanta, Aidan Hutchinson, DT, Michigan

The Dearborn native’s father, Chris Hutchinson, was an All-American and team captain at Michigan. Thus far this season, Hutchinson has been unstoppable at times, and he may just be the most blue chip prospect that #GoBlue has had during the Jim Harbaugh era.

9. New England, Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

He could surpass Booth and become the first CB off the board. LSU is DBU these days, and Stingley is the latest example of this trend.

10. Eagles, Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

Do the Eagles have every pick in this draft? Look for them to go best OL available here.

11. Dolphins via Niners, Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Instant impact as a freshman, a serious injury derailed his sophomore season. He’ll be back with a vengeance this year, and at 6-3 215, with sensational speed, he has first rounder written all over him.

12. Jets via Seahawks, George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Karlaftis, was a 5-star DE who elected to stay home instead of playing for a blue blood. He’s a large human being who stepped in and immediately wreaked some havoc in West Lafayette, and he should continue the trend at the next level.

13. Washington, Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

14. Steelers, Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

I still have a hard time believing Carson Strong is actually the name of a real guy, and not a fictional character, who does play quarterback though, in a TV series or movie about Texas high school football.

15. Vikings, Drake Jackson, DT, USC

You know when the NFL Draft room hotline bling, it can only mean one thing.

16. Chiefs, Chris Hinton, DT, Michigan

5-star prospect looks to follow in his father’s footsteps. His dad, with the same name, was the 4th overall pick out of Northwestern, and he went on to make 7 Pro Bowls in his career.

17. Bengals, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

At 6’5″ 270, he might need to pack on a few more pounds of muscle, but even if he doesn’t, the right NFL team will pick him up and get him on the program. They already have Burrow, now they just need someone to protect him.

18. Saints, Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

With 52 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in only nine games last fall, this Nittany Lion made the leap. We expect him to do it again this autumn, and with it, ramp up production again this year.

19. Titans, Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

By far the most fun name to say in this draft class, and oh, he’s one hell of a DB too.

20. Broncos, Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

21. Panthers, Justin Egoigbe, DE, Alabama

22. Giants via Bears, Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

23. Browns, Ayodele Adeoye, OLB, Texas,

24. Lions via Rams, Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

Joseph appreciates the poetic passage that artfully articulates what playing defensive back at the highest level entails.

“We are standing on the numbers, no one even close, corners even more than safeties,” he said during our exclusive at Big Ten Media Day.

“It is you and that person, what are you gonna do to beat him? I’m not saying I’m scared, but it can be scary. It’s an island, it’s an intimidating thing and that’s why DB is one of the hardest positions in the game.

“Being able to have trust in yourself is how you can go out and have the belief that you can lock down anybody.”

25. Raiders, WR, Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

26. Ravens, George Pickens, WR, Georgia

A big physical target who will win pretty much every jump ball, or 51-49 balls. We call them that, just because we’re simply tired of the cliche buzzword 50/50 balls.

27. Patriots, Marcus Hooker, S, Ohio State

Maybe there is just too much Ohio State in this draft. We admittedly maybe overdid it a bit in this regard. Like 2021 will end up being the Bama draft, 2022 will be the Buckeye draft.

28. Buccaneers, Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

PSU has developed into a consistent offensive juggernaut, every year, these days. Walker has certainly done his part, and you can see that by all the explosion plays, or chunk plays that go to his side.

29. Bills, Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson

Look for Buffalo to go best DB available at this slot.

30. Cowboys, Kingsley Enagbare, LB, South Carolina

31. Chargers, David Bell, WR, Purdue

Rondale Moore got all the hype, and Purdue fans will be the first to tell you that they thought he was going to win at least 2 Heisman Trophy awards, and thus he really overshadowed Bell.

However, this is the guy who might actually end up having the better pro career out of the two.

32. Cardinals, Bo Bauer, ILB, Notre Dame

Inside linebackers are like centers and running backs, you have to absolutely fly, to get to places that other positions can simply walk to. Bauer is one of those guys- he’s just that special of an ILB and he’ll go high in this class.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Best of the rest, just missed, others in the first round mix

Wanya Morris, OT, Tennessee, Jamaree Salyer, OT, Georgia, Merlin Robertson, OLB, Arizona State, Nikolas Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma, Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

