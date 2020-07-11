Can the Buffalo Bills Win Nine Plus Games Again?

By

Shocking as it may sound, the Buffalo Bills won 10 games last year for the first time in 20 years. With two playoff appearances in the last three years, the Bills look poised for sustained success. Here is why we can expect the Bills to hit their over under line of nine wins again in 2020.

The Bills trading for Stefon Diggs is one of the most important additions any NFL team made this offseason.

A good Buffalo defense in 2019 has the pieces to be even better in 2020.

Now that Tom Brady has left New England, the AFC East crown is up for grabs, with the Bills in a position to knock around their division rivals.

A Real No. 1 Wide Receiver

In retrospect, it’s amazing that Josh Allen did enough to get the Bills to the playoffs last year given the wide receivers that surrounded the young quarterback. In fairness, John Brown made a ton of big plays and Cole Beasley was a reliable target. But Buffalo traded for Stefon Diggs during the offseason, giving them a bonafide no. 1 receiver.

Obviously, Diggs and Allen need to develop some chemistry if he’s going to replicate the production he had in Minnesota all those years. However, Diggs will attract a lot of attention from opposing defenses, opening up the field for Brown and Beasley and making life a little easier for Allen, who clearly has the arm talent to take a big step forward.

More Depth on Defense

The Buffalo defense carried Allen and the offense for long stretches last season, and that defense could be even better in 2020. Josh Norman has come to Buffalo with something to prove, and he’ll only be the no. 2 cornerback behind blossoming star Tre’Davious White. At linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are both developing into standout players.

Finally, an already strong defensive line added veteran Mario Addison and rookie AJ Epenesa. From top to bottom, the Bills have more talent and depth on defense than a year ago. The Bills were surprisingly one of the best NFL picks against the spread last year covering in 60% of their games. An improved defense only makes them more of an attractive pick this season.

Wide-Open AFC East

With Tom Brady gone, the days of losing twice every year to New England might be over for the Bills. Granted, we don’t know much about Jarrett Stidham, but Brady’s exit to Tampa Bay could create chaos in the AFC East, and the Bills might be best positioned to take advantage of that. Buffalo played New England tough twice last season, and now those close games become very much winnable games in 2020.

As bizarre as it may seem the Buffalo Bills are the NFL consensus to win the AFC East. This season it is their title to lose. Of course, the Jets and Dolphins will have improved, but a 4-2 or even 5-1 record inside the AFC East isn’t that far-fetched for the first time in a long time. If you take away the Patriots, the Bills only have four games against playoff teams from last year, giving them a schedule in 2020 that could have 10 or more wins on it.

