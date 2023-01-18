With only six Eagles Quarterback players achieving more than 10,000 passing yards in their careers, we’re sure that you’ll agree that the quarterback position has proved to be one of the tricker positions to get right within the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster over the years.

Still, if you’ve been thinking of placing a bet on the Super Bowl or otherwise, our NFL season specials area comes complete with betting lines and other real-time information on NFL odds that will help to ensure that you’ll be in a much better position to make an informed and responsible betting decision.

But, for now – let’s go ahead and dive into our carefully curated list of the best Philadelphia Eagles Quarterbacks of all time! From Rodney Peete to Michael Vick, we’ve made sure to include all the greats in this list. See if you can spot your favorite! Read on.





1. Rodney Peete

We just had to kick off this list with Rodney Peete. Whether you’ve been a longtime Eagles fan for years or you’ve just recently gotten into the sport, we’re almost certain that you’ll be familiar with his game.

He had one major season with the Eagles back in 1995 and helped the team make the playoffs (at the time) as a wildcard pick. While he wasn’t the greatest player at the time, he did make the top of the depth chart thanks to his ability to start 9-3 across 12 starts, which allowed the Eagles to win four games and achieve three fourth-quarter comebacks.





2. Sonny Jurgensen

If you’re a big fan of the Eagles, then we’re sure that you might have already heard of Sonny Jurgensen. If you haven’t, Jurgensen burst onto the Eagles scene in 1957 as a draft right out of Duke University. He got his big break thanks to Norm Van Brocklin’s retirement, and went on to become one of the greatest Quarterbacks players the Philadelphia Eagles have ever seen.

During the course of his career, Sonny Jurgensen went on to lead the league in his completions, TDs, INTs, fourth-quarter comebacks and even in passing yards. Not only that, but Jurgensen was even able to help earn the Eagles their first team All-Pro as well as Pro Bowl honors! Impressive or what?





3. Michael Vick

Even though Michael Vick had quite the rollercoaster of a career during his time playing as an Eagles quarterback – there’s no denying that he achieved some incredible accomplishments during his time as an Eagles player. Despite dropping two playoff games across 2003 and 2005 – during his first year with the Eagles, he went 8-4 as a starter and was truly incredible to watch at times. Most noticeably, Vick threw over 3,000 yards to help earn the Pro Bowl.





4. Randall Cunningham

There aren’t too many NFL players that have the ability to make the position of Quarterback look like an art – but Randall Cunningham managed to do just that after he replaced Ron Jaworski. Over the course of his time playing as a Quarterback for the Eagles, Randall Cunningham took over as a starter in 1986 and was able to go 7-5 in the strike-shortened campaign which dazzled NFL fans everywhere.

However, it wasn’t until 1988 until Cunningham came into his own as a Quarterback player. He started off his season with over 3,400 yards across more than 10 wins, and was able to cement his legacy as one of the best Quarterback players of all time thanks to his highlight throws, loping runs and even his ability to make more than three consecutive Pro Bowls, too!





5. Donovan Mcnabb

Does Donovan Mcnabb need any introduction? Arguably one of the greatest NFL Quarterback players of all time (not just for the Philadelphia Eagles) Donovan Mcnabb is considered to be one of the most notable draft picks in the entire history of the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

Upon being picked up in 1999, Donovan Mcnabb went on to start his very first season as second overall in the draft, and went on to consistently make the playoffs within his time across the following five seasons as a Quarterback. Not just that, but Donovan Mcnabb was even able to win at least one postseason game, too – which landed him a spot in the Pro Bowl!

At the time of writing this guide, Donovan Mcnabb is currently the only Eagles player to have achieved more than 30,000 career passing yards across the time he spent playing as a Quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. As well as this, Donovan Mcnabb is also the only Eagles player that has been able to achieve more than 200 passing TDs.



Final Thoughts

There we have it! Sure, while the Philadelphia Eagles might not have seen huge success within this position over the years, there certainly have been some notable achievements from the players that we have listed above. Remember, if you’re going to be placing a bet on the Philadelphia Eagles – you should make sure to gamble responsibly and within your means. Thanks for reading, and we hope that this guide has been informative.

Related Posts via Categories