8 Things All Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Should Know

The NFL is the premier US football league, offering up some of the world’s greatest football talent on a silver platter. It’s safe to say that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a tumultuous time since joining the NFL. Yet despite experiencing some hardships, they have still managed to grow their popularity and now have millions of loyal fans all over the world.

If you’re new to the “Steeler Nation,” there are 8 things you should know about in addition to the different players and the NFL spreads for the 2022 championship season. Here’s everything you need to know!

1. The Steelers Were Once “Pirates”

Did you know that the Pittsburgh Steelers were originally named the Pittsburgh Pirates? If not, you’re not alone! When they joined the NFL in the early 1920s, the Art Rooney-owned team adopted the “Pirates” moniker like the baseball team of the same name.

This was changed to the Steelers just before the commencement of the 1940 season to honor the primary industry of Pittsburgh; steel mills.

2. Unparalleled Ability To Choose Head Coaches

The Steelers are now renowned for their unprecedented success when choosing head coaches. Yet in its earlier days, the team struggled to find a steady coach. Between 1933 and 1968, the team experienced 13 head coaches while searching for the perfect fit!

Fortunately, the Steelers’ luck changed in 1969 with the introduction of head coach Chuck Noll. He fit right in with the team and saw near immediate success, later becoming one of the greatest coaches that the NFL has ever seen. He is still remembered as such to this day.

As a direct result of this, Noll’s tenure lasted through to the 1991 season!

From 1969 to today, the Steelers have had only three coaches: Chuck Noll (1969-1991), Bill Cowher (1992-2006), and Mike Tomlin (2007 – present).

3. Charity Partnerships and Advocacy

Not only do the Steelers play well together on the football field, but they also excel in other areas. Notably, the franchise is known for its consistent dedication in terms of giving back to society. Many Steelers players even donate to multiple community charities and organizations.

Seeing just how far this franchise is willing to go to help out other people is a big reason for fan loyalty. Yet that’s not all.

The Steelers are also big advocates for equality and civil rights. Some players donate their earnings to different organizations that support and empower minority groups.

4. The “Steel Curtain” Defense

Pittsburgh is renowned for its unyielding and feared defense that acted as a backbone during the 1970s dynasty years. It was a huge aspect of the team’s overall success at this stage of the franchise and won them a total of four out of six Super Bowls!

Succeeding Steelers players also helped to preserve the title, putting the team in the direct spotlight to receive recognition for their defense.

Even today, the “steel curtain” defense is still remembered as one of the best defensive lines in the entire history of the NFL, and for good reason!

5. There’s A Reason For the Unique Helmets

Compared to the other 31 teams playing in the NFL, the Steelers have unique helmets that garner lots of attention. Notably, the Steelers are the only franchise in the league to feature their team’s logo on only one side of the helmet.

It was a temporary measure at first as the Steelers were unsure whether they would like the look of the logo on a gold helmet, and it has stuck ever since!

6. No Cheerleaders on the Field

The Steelers are one of only seven NFL teams that don’t field a cheerleading squad. The team debuted their first cheerleaders (known as the Steelerettes) in 1961, a feat that lasted nine seasons before the Steelers’ Team President Art Rooney removed them from the program. He believed that the cheerleaders were a huge distraction from the live game going on in front of spectators.

Super Bowl XLV (2011) played between the Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, was the first-ever Super Bowl to feature two separate teams without any cheerleaders.

7. Many Super Bowl Victories

As a distinguished playing squad, the Steelers are undoubtedly one of, if not the most successful, teams in the NFL. Pittsburgh and the New England Patriots are tied for the most number of Super Bowl victories in NFL history with 6 apiece.

Throughout franchise history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, and 2009, respectively, but have made the playoffs a record-breaking 33 times (as of the 2021 season).

8. Very Loyal Fans

All teams in major sports have groups of passionate fans that fully support it. These fans come in all shapes and sizes, and every team has plenty of variation! The NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers features a whole lot of men, women, and children who are collectively known as being part of the “Steeler Nation.”

Summary

These are the 8 things that all Pittsburgh Steelers fans should know. With such a dedicated and community-oriented fan base, the Steelers are easily one of the NFL’s most intriguing teams.

Related Posts via Categories