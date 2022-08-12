5 Greatest Accomplishments in Peyton Manning’s Career

The NFL is an excellent example of how each athletic player can perform even better as a team. Having football in his blood, Peyton Manning has frequently been named one of the greatest quarterback players ever. Thanks to the legacy of his father, Archie Manning, there were very high expectations when it came to Peyton’s draft.

Manning was able to exceed these expectations and maintain a career with record breaks and increasingly tough standards for himself. Because of players like Manning, the Super Bowl Odds are highly intense. This is due to the range of talent that is being seen with recent drafts. Here are some of the most iconic accomplishments within Manning’s career, and how his impressive football knowledge made him an exceptional player.

First Playoff Victory

2004 was a huge year for Manning because the quarterback saw his first playoff victory. Having lost his first three playoff games with the Colts, Manning defied all the odds during the AFC Divisional Round meeting against the Denver Broncos.

Manning finished the game with 377 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, a perfect passer rating, and successfully led the Colts to a 41-10 victory. Not only that, but Manning had already achieved 327 passing yards by half-time!

There had previously been several concerns over whether the young quarterback was up for the challenge that the Colts faced. However, his performance during his first playoff victory certainly put these to rest.

Leading The Colts To The Super Bowl

One of the most iconic rivalries that could be seen during the 2007 Super Bowl was between Manning and Tom Brady. Both quarterback players had an outstanding knowledge of the game, and an ability to anticipate their opponents’ next moves before they actually happen.

Even though Brady had three Super Bowl wins to his name and Manning finished his postseason 3-6, Manning led the Colts to a 38-34 defeat. Thanks to 349 passing yards and sheer determination, the quarterback was able to help the Colts qualify for Super Bowl XLI. Following this, Manning led the Colts to defeat the Bears and secured his first Lombardi Trophy.

Single Season Touchdown Record

Another huge achievement for Manning was when he broke the record for single season touchdowns. He threw for 400 yards during his game against the Houston Texans in 2013. After passing to a teammate with just five minutes of game time left, Manning broke the NFL record.

The record for the number of single-season passing touchdowns was 51 once the timer went off at the end of this game. However, Manning certainly did not stop there. At the end of the 2013 season, he had improved his form and his style.

This allowed the quarterback to reach 55 passing touchdowns in a single season. This is still the record within the NFL today, and it shows how much Manning’s career has impacted the championship.

2013 Seven Touchdowns

Many have regarded this event as something that happened out of revenge. The 2013 NFL season opener game against the Baltimore Ravens was one of the most iconic moments within Manning’s career. Last time the Broncos played the Ravens in that year’s divisional rounds, they were beaten in double overtime.

Because the Colts were determined to set the record straight, Manning worked with other teammates to reclaim their title and gain two scores each. The Colts finished this game with a 49-27 victory over the Ravens, and they certainly set the record straight.

Their success and overall power that Manning was a part of was seen by members of the Ravens’ defense looking helpless for the entire game. Although the players never directly stated that this was a revenge move, it is difficult to believe otherwise. Manning passed for seven touchdowns in total during the 2013 season opener.

500 Career Touchdown Mark

Manning maintained an extremely high standard for himself on and off the field. He was able to join Brett Favre when he reached the 500 career touchdown mark. He was playing against the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 when he finished with 503 touchdowns.

This was a truly momentous accomplishment, because there are very few members of the NFL to reach this level of success. Manning was very close to Brett Favre’s record of 508. However, Manning has actually exceeded this since then.

With 539 and counting, Manning’s name is repeated in many record books. Not even Tom Brady has that many touchdowns during his career, he has 416 in total.

Summary

With only some of the accomplishments made by Peyton Manning during his career, it is difficult to argue with claims that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. This is because he has achieved enormous success on any team that he has been part of. Manning is truly a standout player who has helped to lead his team to a range of successes as well as record breaks on the fie

