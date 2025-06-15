2026 NFL Mock Draft Version 1.0

The tradition continues! Every year since 2008, The Sports Bank has published a NFL mock draft, and this is our inaugural version for 2026. However, the 2026 NFL mock draft comes with a new twist! The Sports Bank LLC Owner/Founder Paul M. Banks is a Contributor to Draft Wire, USA Today’s NFL Draft focused website. So we’ll be taking snippets from Banks’ articles and linking them here, as we continue to add-in the player descriptions into our 2026 NFL mock draft.

As far as we know, The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to publish a mock draft in all four of the major North American sports.

Here’s the link to our 2025 NHL mock draft. For the 2025 NBA mock draft, go here. The final 2025 NFL mock draft can be found here. And our latest MLB mock draft can be found at this link.

Past NFL Mock Drafts, final editions: 2024 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

2014 2013 2012 2010 2009

As always, enjoy our 50 worst NFL Draft buzz phrases, cliches and other assorted word salad.

Our 2026 NFL mock draft order (projected) is based on current Super Bowl odds. In cases where the odds were tied, we broke the ties via alphabetical order.

Team needs were often, but not always taken into account here.

1. New Orleans Saints, Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Quoting our Draft Wire Arch Manning article:

“Given that his uncles are Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, with his grandfather being Archie Manning, it is not hyperbole to say that he was the most hyped up freshman quarterback in history. Now the hype has already started on his NFL career, despite the fact that Manning has yet to even throw a 100 passes in college.

“There is so much publicity for him that even a given 2026 NFL mock draft that doesn’t have him going first overall, they might still mention him in the headline.”

For The Sports Bank profile of Arch Manning go here

2. New York Giants, Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“The 20-year-old Hoschton, GA native transferred in from Alabama last offseason, and his run stopping capabilities are top-notch. A true “run stuffer,” he can fill gaps to shut down rush lanes effectively. Downs also excels in pass coverage, and his versatility means that it’s not hyperbole to start making the Kyle Hamilton comps right now.”

3. Cleveland Browns, Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“Nussmeier has something the other names on that list do not- NFL bloodlines. His father, Doug Nussmeier, played a couple seasons in the league, and he’s currently the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator.

“Garrett Nussmeier got his collegiate career started right- throwing for 395 yards and three touchdowns in his debut, earning Reliaquest Bowl MVP honors along the way.”

4. Tennessee Titans, Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Titans got their franchise QB in this past draft, so perhaps in 2026 they’ll get their franchise feature back.

Will they give much Love to Jeremiyah, as potentially becoming their next Derrick Henry level bell-cow?

5. Carolina Panthers, Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

6. New York Jets, LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

It’s a Sellers market! Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“Sellers is an electric, dual threat quarterback who will be a sophomore this upcoming season. As a freshman, the Florence, SC native threw for 2,534 yards on 65% completion, 18 touchdowns, to go against just seven interceptions. He also run for 674 yards on a 4.1 yards per carry average.”

7. Las Vegas Raiders, Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Love the idea of an extremely devout Christian, and one who is as overt about his faith as possible (who also hails from a program that directly recruits off the ideals of Christian fundamentalism), going to Sin City. Just could not ask for more of a contrast!

8. Indianapolis Colts, Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

9. Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons, T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars, Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

11. New England Patriots, Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

12. Seattle Seahawks, Keldrick Faulk, Edge, Auburn

13. Miami Dolphins, Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

14. Dallas Cowboys, Jermond McCoy, CB, Tennessee

15. Arizona Cardinals, Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

16. Pittsburgh Steelers, Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“He might be the signal caller who’s the hardest to accurately project right now…Why such a wide variance on Allar? There is certainly no doubting Allar’s ability and talent. His size (6-5, 236) and arm strength are ideal for the league.

“His stats are solid too- 53 TD passes against just 10 interceptions, 6,302 yards passing in two seasons as a starter. However, as expectations rise this football talking season, the perceptions around Allar could start mimicking those of his head coach, James Franklin.

17. Denver Broncos, Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

18. Chicago Bears, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

19. Houston Texans, Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

20. Minnesota Vikings, Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon

22. Los Angeles Chargers, Ruben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

23. Green Bay Packers, Suntarine Perkins, OLB/DE, Ole Miss

24. Cincinnati Bengals, CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

25. Los Angeles Rams, Denzel Boston, WR, Washginton

26. San Francisco 49ers, Jalen Kilgore, S, South Carolina

27. Washington Commanders, Nicolas Singleton, RB, Penn State

28. Kansas City Chiefs, Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

29. Detroit Lions, LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

30. Buffalo Bills, Anto Saka, Northwestern

Quoting our Draft Wire article:

“After getting shut out of the past two NFL Drafts, Northwestern will have a strong presence again in 2026. Yes, it is early days, but NU edge rusher Anto Saka is showing up in the first round of mock drafts and ranking in the top 30 on prospect lists.

“If he does come out, and he is selected in the first round next April, the redshirt Jr. will become the fourth Wildcat to earn this distinction since 2021.

31. Baltimore Ravens, Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

32. Philadelphia Eagles, Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

