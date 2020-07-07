Six Major Sports News Stories of Global Interest

The sports arena remains vibrant, and it is evident owing to the thousands of people who flock the stadiums to watch their favorite sports events. Millions of fans also follow these events on their screens to ensure that they do not miss any piece of the action. Here are the top stories:
Italian Football Federation Propose the Postponement of the Euro 2020
Italy is the worst-hit country by the Coronavirus pandemic followed by Spain and others. The Italian Football Federation postponed its league, Serie A since the country is in complete lockdown due to the virus that has infected over 24,000 people and killed about 1800 citizens. The Serie A was suspended on Tuesday, 10th of March, and will resume when the situation is contained.?
The president of the Italian FA, Gabrielle Gravina, seeks to propose to Uefa the postponement of Euro 2020 to allow its league to be concluded. Uefa has scheduled a crisis meeting that will involve representatives from its member associations as well as representatives of the European leagues, European Club Association, and world players’ union Fifpro.?
It will be a video conference meeting that will discuss issues pertaining to European competitions, domestic leagues, and the possibility of putting off Euro 2020 by a year. The Italian FA had considered the possibility of not competing this year’s Serie A, but it believes that this will be a big kiss to the clubs and players.?
Euro 2020 was scheduled to take place from 12th June to 12th July in different stadia across the European continent. If the situation remains as dire as it is now, and the different leagues remain on hold, then this may not be feasible unless they are canceled.
English Football League Decision on Coronavirus
The English Football League remains undecided about the future of its leagues. It postponed the English Premier League, the Women’s Super League, and Women’s Championship until the 4th of April subject to the prevailing condition at the time. However, the National League decided not to follow suit, and the games in their 3 divisions were played as scheduled.?
The EFL board is set to meet to deliberate on the future of its leagues but remains keen on upholding the safety of players, its staff, club employees, and fans. The postponement of its games till 4th April remains a short term contingency plan aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 and assessing the situation in liaison with other relevant bodies. The future of the league still remains unclear.
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba Pledges Support for Coronavirus Victims
Paul Pogba’s birthdays have become a charity day for this superstar and this year he has pledged to support those affected by COVID-19. On his birthday last year, he raised £7360 for Charity Water, a clean water organization. Pogba has started a fundraiser to help in dealing with this pandemic. He has pledged to double the fund if his target of £27000 is attained.?
The money he raised will be utilized to provide essential stuff to healthcare workers that will enable them to offer care to those affected. They include gloves, vented goggles, and masks.?
Tyson Fury Could Face 8-year Ban for Doping
Tyson Fury, the world heavyweight champion, could be banned from boxing for eight years if he is found guilty of interfering with the investigation of doping. Fury just recently beat Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in an invigorating match, that can possibly be voted the sports event of the year. His victory in this match made him a two-time champion.?
In 2015, Tyson and his cousin Hughie tested positive for Nandrolone, but they claimed that it was as a result of consuming an uncastrated wild boar. They accepted two-year bans after a successful investigation by the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD).?
However, Martin Carefoot, the farmer who admitted to selling the boar meat to them, has retracted and said that he was offered £25,000 to take responsibility. The Preston farmer said that he has never traded in wild boar meat.?
A guilty verdict will result in an eight-year ban for the boxer since it will be a second offense. Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, claims that Carefoot contacted him asking for cash and ascertained that Fury does not know the man. Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC president, was also firmly behind Fury on the matter.?
Tyson Fury is at the top of his career. He knocked out Wilder twice to take his title. The two are set to fight again on 18th July in Las Vegas and a fight against Antony Joshua is also looming. A ban for the fighter will definitely be a huge disappointment to boxing fans worldwide.?
Premier League Hall of Fame Cancelled
The much-awaited Premier League Hall of Fame has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This inaugural event was scheduled to be held in London. This comes in the midst of the postponement of league matches and other professional sports events. The event was announced in February. The possible inductees are retired players and only their feats in the premier league were to be considered.?
International Olympic Committee (IOC) Talks to Decide the Fate of the Tournament
The biggest international sporting event of 2020 is certainly the Olympics, and it is a big doubt due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The event is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from the 24th of July. The IOC is expected to meet with other heads of sports organizations on Tuesday to deliberate on the fate of this event.?
Currently, this virus has affected about 168,000 worldwide and killed over 6000. The sports sector seems to be at a standstill following the cancellation and postponement of major events. It has also affected the Olympics qualification events, which will have to be adjusted if the event is to be held as planned.?
The tournament is a concern, especially due to Japan’s proximity to China, which is the most affected country. The death toll due to the virus in Japan is 29, with a total of 1484 affected.?
These are the top stories in the sporting world. The news is not very encouraging for enthusiasts, but better news is expected to come.
