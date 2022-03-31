The horrors of war taking place in Ukrainian soil has left civilians taking refuge in different countries towards an uncertain future. With their homes having been desecrated by airstrikes, millions of Ukrainian citizens have fled to different countries of Europe. Ex-Dynamo Keiv, AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, who got on a livescore football sheet 247 times in his illustrious career, joined in to help the war-torn people in their darkest hour.
The father of four, 2004 Ballon d’Or winner Shevchenko has opened the gates of his house in Surrey – the one he purchased for 7 million pounds back in 2006 – to refuge the children who are victims of the war and is also trying to settle 150 civilians by himself.
From February 24, when the invasion started, till March 21, over 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country to neighboring countries, reports the UN Refugee Agency. These refugees are mostly women and children of different ages, since the Ukrainian government has prohibited male citizens, aged between 18 and 60, from leaving the country.
Amongst these humanitarian hazards, the former national football team coach and legend, Shevchenko, has started a campaign to stand strong for basic human rights.
“Zelensky’s stance [on war] is exclusively crucial. Instead of leaving the country, he made it clear that he is determined to stay and protect our homeland. His decision has united our nation like never before. He has stayed with us, and we will not give up. We will fight till the very end,” the 45-year-old told in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet ua-football.com.
Anyone who’s willing can fund five non-profit organizations that are relentlessly working to ensure the surviving commodities for the Ukrainian people. The donations will go to:
- UK for UNHCR. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is currently coordinating and working in the Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Belarus borders. They are leading as the prime responders to the refugees who are in need of help in Ukraine.
- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) aims to make the world a better place for children all over the world. They are working to provide Ukrainian civilians with health and sanitation facilities.
- United Nations World Food Programme is a branch of the UN that operates to provide food assistance anywhere that is needed in the world. It is currently operating under the auspices of Prism the Gift Fund and working to provide the Ukrainian refugees with food and water.
- Apart from that, Shevchenko has affiliated with Laureus Sport for Good. The organization is providing food, water, shelter to the unfortunate victims of the war. They are also trying to provide long term facilities to the victims.
- Founded in 1048, the Order of Malta has been carrying out humanitarian work for multiple centuries. They are also playing a pivotal role in helping the Ukrainian refugees.
