Who will win the Spanish league AKB 2022/2023: preview

The regular season of the elite basketball championship of Spain is entering the homestretch. In the regular season, the participants of the tournament have to play a little less than a quarter of the fights. After the 34th round, the first eight teams from the standings will form playoff pairs and start the relegation battle for the champion title.

The main contenders for victory in the Spanish AKB league, according to bookmakers, are: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Baskonia and Tenerife. Naturally, representatives of Catalonia and Madrid are considered the main favorites, however, the Basques and the team from the Canary Islands will try to impose a fight.

Barcelona

The guys of Sarunas Jasikevicius are having a good time in the current regular season and getting into the playoffs is only a matter of time. After 25 rounds, the “blue garnet” were on the second line, while having the same number of points with Real Madrid and the Basque Country. Having won 21 matches, the club from Catalonia suffered 4 defeats. Lost Leopard points with not very formidable Joventut from Badalona, Obradoiro and Zaragoza. It should also be noted that the brainchild of Joan Laporta flew out of the Spanish Cup in the quarterfinals, losing in overtime to Unicaja.

“Blaugranas” 20 times in the history of the club became the champions of the country. More than Barcelona, only Real Madrid has won this title. So, if the Blue Garnets put in their best efforts, they could go for their third ten championship wins.

Real Madrid

The team of Jesus Mateo will try to get the championship title for the second year in a row. In the regular championship, the capital club looked powerful and after 25 games led the standings. At the same time, the most titled Spanish basketball team was ahead of the second Barcelona and the third Baskonia only in additional indicators. Having lost four times, the White-Purple-Greys have won 21 times. It should also be noted that in the semi-finals of the National Cup, the “creamy” flew out from Unicaja. So the brainchild of Florentino Perez can focus on the Euroleague and the AKB league.

The “creamy” has a powerful composition that is able to achieve serious results. In the playoffs, the Galacticos will play for sure and in the relegation battles they are able to get far enough. At the same time, the main competitor for gold medals for the team from Madrid will most likely be the worst enemy from Catalonia.

Basque Country

The boys of Joan Peñarroya are having a great season in the domestic arena. In 2023, from January to early April, representatives of Vitoria-Gasteiz in the AKB league lost only to Obradoiro on the road. After that, Baskonia issued a series of eight consecutive victories in the championship and settled in third place in the tournament, behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in additional indicators. At the same time, the “white-red-blacks” simultaneously lost in 1/4 of the national Cup to Joventut.

The “Red Bulls” are able to impose a fight on absolutely any opponents. For example, the “galacticos” were defeated by the brainchild of Jose Kereheta both in the championship and in the Euroleague. It will be difficult for a team from the province of Avala to get the fourth championship title in history, but Rokas Giedraitis and partners will try to do this.

Tenerife

The wards of Chus Vidorreta frankly surprise this season and after 25 rounds the team was on the fourth line of the standings. From the top three, the club from San Cristobal de la Laguna was six points behind, and the fifth Unicaja and the sixth Joventut were ahead by four points. Having won in 18 matches, the “yellow-blacks” suffered seven defeats. It should also be noted that Tenerife had the strongest defense in the league, conceding 73 points per game on average.

In the elite basketball championship of Spain, Tenerife has never achieved serious achievements. In the current league season, the “yellow-blacks” will definitely reach the playoffs, but their maximum, most likely, will be the final four. Still, it will not be easy for the team to impose a serious fight on the giants of the league, as well as the “red bulls” from Vitoria-Gasteiz, who have gained momentum.

Our forecast

Tenerife is a competitive team, but you should not count on the team to reach the final. The maximum for the “yellow-blacks” is bronze medals, and then it will take a lot of effort to win them. The Basque Country surprises and periodically wins the Galacticos, but in the playoff series it will be extremely difficult to compete with the Basques from Madrid or the Catalans.

Once again, a set of gold medals is likely to be played by Real Madrid and Barcelona. Bookmakers give a slight advantage in this pair to Blaugranas, but Creamy has no less powerful composition. So the not-so-obvious favorite in the face of the “white-violet-gray” is likely to get the champion’s title.

