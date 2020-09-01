The Innocence and Experience of Mizo Amin Qatar’s Basketball KO3

By

Mohammed Hassan A Mohamed is professionally known as Mizo Amin, a 29-year-old professional basketball player who is currently the captain of Al Rayyan Sports Club and Qatar National Basketball Team. Mizo Amin is one of the top seven three-point shooters in Asia and is best known as Qatar’s King Of Threes (KO3). Mizo Amin is considered as one of the best players of the Qatar National Basketball Team. Mizo was the youngest player ever to be drafted into the Qatari League at the age of 17. Mizo Amin, throughout his career, has won several awards including three-times an MVP, two-times the best three-point shooter, with 22-times Gold Medal Championships, 6-times Silver Medal Championships, and 3-times Bronze Medal Championships. Other than all this, Mizo Amin was the team’s top scorer in the 2016 FIBA Asia Challenge held in Tehran, Iran.

One of the most famous athletes in Asia, Mizo Amin has been sponsored by Qatar Olympic Community and he also owned a merchandise store name Punchy Store. He was awarded the best 3 point shooter in the Gulf Region GCC in 2017.

Early Life and Entry into Basketball

Mizo Amin aka Mohamed Hassan Dunking

[?Mizo Amin ( Mohamed Hassan ) FIBA – Asian Championship Qatar vs India Offensive Highlights 2015?]

Mizo Amin , the top three-point gunner, has good memories with Japan, Lebanon, Jordan, Chinese, etc. Still, the game against India in the 2015 FIBA Asia Championship is unforgettable, memorable and is one of his favorite games. This game is memorable to Mizo Amin because he has scored 28 points. It’s like almost everything he shot went in. Mizo Amin was unstoppable and very aggressive in the game against India. Mizo was very confident and playing to win. The specialty of this game is that Mizo Amin was playing defensively and not playing for scoring, but he ended up scoring every time he gets the ball. In the match against India, Mizo Amin was unstoppable in one on one situation and didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger when he gets the chance. Mizo Amin was all over India defensively and offensively. It’s like a one-man show, Mizo has been doing it all for his team splashing from outside dishing and destroying India. After the 3rd quarter, the Qatar team has an excellent lead and but Mizo Amin still looking for points, Mizo Amin has been red hot from the 3-point distance. He has been scoring from all over the pitch and has put on a show for Qatar fans. At the end of the game, Mizo Amin has scored 28 points and was very proud and happy about his performance and his teammates.

Memorable Game Story Of Mizo Amin at FIBA Asia Championship Against India

