2025 NBA Mock Draft 2-14-25

Welcome to version 14.0 of our 2025 NBA Mock Draft, which is overflowing with changes, starting right up at the top. We’re talking about wholesale changes, up and down the 2025 NBA Mock Draft.

Let’s start with the Rutgers duo who are considered top five overall prospects, in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. While the team still isn’t very good, and likely won’t be much of a factor in the Big Ten race, and they probably won’t make a lot of noise this March, this elite backcourt keeps producing, night after night.

Team needs were taken into account in some cases, but not all. The order comes to us via NBA Draft.net. Whenever you see an asterisk*, it indicates a pick that was acquired via trade.

1. Toronto Raptors, Cooper Flagg, Forward, Duke

4. Utah Jazz, VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

5. New Orleans Pelicans, Egor Demin, SG, BYU

6. Brooklyn Nets via Milwaukee Bucks, Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

7. Charlotte Hornets, Kasparas Jakucionis, SG/SF, Illinois, Fr

8. Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nolan Traore, Guard, France Intl.

9. Chicago Bulls, Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

10. Portland Trail Blazers, Drake Powell, Wing, North Carolina

11. Dallas Mavericks, Asa Newell, PF, Georgia

12. Oklahoma City Thunder via the L.A. Clippers, Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

13. San Antonio Spurs, Dink Pate, SG, G-League

14. Atlanta Hawks via Sacramento Kings, Ian Jackson, SG, North Carolina

15. Indiana Pacers, Derik Queen, PF, Maryland

16. Minnesota Timberwolves via Detroit Pistons, Liam McNeeley, SG, UConn,

17. Oklahoma City via Miami Heat, Hugo Gonzalez, SG, Spain Intl.

18. San Antonio Spurs via Atlanta Hawks, Noa Essengue, SF/PF, France Intl.

19. Brooklyn Nets via New York Knicks, Donnie Freeman, PF, Syracuse

20. Memphis Grizzlies, Kwame Evans, PF, Oregon

21. Utah Jazz via Minnesota Timberwolves, Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

22. Orlando Magic, Alex Karaban, F, UConn

23. Orlando Magic via Denver Nuggets, Isaiah Evans, Wing, Duke

24. Atlanta Hawks via L.A. Lakers, Will Riley, SG/SF, Illinois

25. Houston Rockets via Phoenix Suns, KJ Lewis, SG, Arizona

26. Brooklyn Nets via Houston Rockets, Derrion Reid, SF, Alabama

27. Boston Celtics, Jase Richardson, SG/PG, Michigan State

28. Golden State Warriors, Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

29. L.A. Clippers via OKC Thunder, Jalil Bethea, G, Miami

30. Boston Celtics, Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa

Others Considered/Just Missed the Cut/ for the 2025 NBA Mock Draft

(in no particular order)

Jaxson Robinson, Wing, Kentucky, Andrew Carr, PF/C, Kentucky, Tyler Harris, SF, Washington, Zacharie Perrin, PF, France Intl. Dailyn Swain, SF, Xavier, , Cameron Carr, SG, Tennessee, Collin Chandler, PG/SG, Kentucky, Garwey Dual, G, Seton Hall, Baye Ndongo, PF, Georgia Tech, Andrej Stojakovic, Wing, California

