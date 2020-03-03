Life on the NBA All-Star Party D List, and Other Silliness (Podcast)

By

The NBA All-Star Game, for the first time since 1988, roared through the Windy City, my hometown of Chicago, a couple weeks ago. And I was heavily involved…covering some of the periphery events, red carpets and D List celebrity events. It was a whirlwind few days, a crazy weekend of ridiculous over-scheduling. And we chronicled it all for “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” #16, which is embedded for your listening pleasure below.

There were numerous celebrities and celebrity handlers, all of which took themselves way too seriously…to laughable proportions. Even more laughable was all the corporatespeak and buzzwords, from all those handlers and PR people. So let’s get transformative and empowering, as we meet up at the brand house for the activation, a place where your brand comes alive with deliverables that embody the core competencies! Synergy!

You do realize we’re being sarcastic with all our corporatespeak, right? I hope so, because I was laying it on pretty thick.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link

