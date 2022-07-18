Most Popular Events in the US in Terms of Betting

The estimated $155 billion in sports wagers made by Americans each year is only expected to increase. This is true because additional states have allowed sports betting in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling to overturn a 1992 federal statute that prohibited betting in most states.

Even though it’s difficult to quantify the entire amount wagered, the figures will certainly keep rising in the future. Every gambler has their betting strategy, style, and favorite sports. However, certain sporting events are significant enough to defy local prejudices and attract staggering sums of money bet on a single game or series.

These are the most popular events in the US that attract the largest wagers and account for a sizable portion of global wagering estimates.

The NFL Championship Game

One of the most popular times to wager on sports is during the biggest football game of the year. People will undoubtedly wager money at the best Super Bowl betting sites in the hopes that their preferred team will win, as it is one of the most watched sporting events in the world.

The American Gaming Authority estimated that American bets on the NFL championship game in 2021 would total over $6 billion. Even though this is a staggering sum, keep in mind that 97 percent of it is most likely illegal. To illustrate this, consider office pools, shady local bookies, or overseas sportsbooks.

There are still a remarkable number of wagers made at legitimate venues despite the black market of illegal betting. Nevada had wagers totaling over $200 million on the Big Game in 2022.

The FIFA World Cup

Given that European football (soccer) is the most popular sport in the world, it stands to reason that it generates the most revenue. According to estimates, soccer accounts for $700 billion every year.

The FIFA World Cup, which takes place every four years, is the pinnacle of competition in football. The World Cup offers a ton of betting opportunities despite having a one-month duration.

210 nations compete in the preliminary rounds of the competition before competing in further rounds to advance to the final 32. Each stage of the process presents betting opportunities for US players.

Although there aren’t any official statistics, it is predicted that more than $100 million is wagered during the whole tournament in the USA alone. Americans will be allowed to lawfully bet on the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar in numerous states as the athletic tournament nears its start at the end of this year.

March Madness

One of the highlights for both sports fans and bettors is the NCAA tournament. In one month, 68 teams compete against one another in seven single-elimination rounds to win the title of national champions.

According to data from the American Gaming Association (AGA), wagers on the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament totaled more than $3 billion. Only 3% of that total was presumably legally wagered.

Kentucky Derby

One of the most significant horse racing events in the United States—and one of the longest-running sporting events in the nation—is the Kentucky Derby. On the first Saturday of May, the event is held at Louisville, Kentucky’s Churchill Downs racetrack.

Over 150,000 people go to the racecourse for the “Run for the Roses,” commonly referred to as “the quickest two minutes in sport.” More than 10 million people in the US watched the 144th Kentucky Derby on NBC.

Throughout the 14-race schedule, Churchill Downs recorded record-breaking wagering of $209.2 million. Over $139.2 million was wagered on the main race alone, shattering the previous record of $137.9 million set in 2015.

MLB Championship Series

Another good occasion where bets are placed is on the MLB’s major championship. Players have several opportunities to place bets during this seven-game championship series.

While exact figures for the number of bets placed on this event are unavailable, professional baseball wagers in Nevada bookmakers totaled more than $1 billion in 2021. Though some of this certainly occurred during the season, the final games, which receive the most attention, are likely where most of it occurred.

If you were paying attention to the 2019 championship series, you may have even heard about Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale’s $3.5 million wagers on the Astros to win it all—one of the biggest wagers ever placed with a U.S. bookmaker. Unfortunately for him, the Astros lost; but, had they won, he would have received a net income of $7.7 million.

The Grand National

This is one of the most prestigious athletic occasions of the entire year, let alone in the world of horse racing. Old men and little children alike are attracted to this event. The Grand National is a thrilling steeplechase with 30 hurdles that has produced many unforgettable sporting moments over the years.

The Aintree racetrack also hosts a very popular betting and sporting event in addition to having an electrifying live environment. Everyone places a wager on the race, from little 100/1 single bets to large workplace sweepstakes. Half a million people watch the event, and it has been known to bring in more than £300 million in wagering revenue.

This is one sports event that sports fans in the United States should not miss and is without a doubt one of the greatest sporting events of the year in terms of betting.

NBA Finals

The NBA championship is another of the most popular athletic events in the United States for wagering.

The world’s top basketball players compete in this seven-game series to determine who will win the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy. If you’re fortunate, you might be able to join the millions of people who earn from this game.

Conclusion

What is the consensus bet? Which US sporting events generate the most revenue from sports betting? By now, we hope you have seen some of the most popular events in the US in terms of betting and just how much money is wagered.

The numbers involved in sports betting are, to put it mildly, astonishing. Whether you gamble large or small, it all adds up to a lucrative business. There are certainly many seasoned gamblers who appear to live by the maxim “bet large or go home.”

