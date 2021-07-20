Milwaukee Bucks Just One Win Away from Glory and Redemption

By

When the Milwaukee Bucks went 2-0 down in the NBA Finals, no one would have foreseen them in this position. What followed has been nothing short of remarkable as the Bucks have rallied to overturn that deficit and are leading the series 3-2.

To a lot of people, it seemed like the Phoenix Suns were going to sweep the series but the team from Milwaukee have found something magical within them. This can be best seen in their star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

All three of them have come up clutch in the games they have won with important contributions on both ends of the court. Whether it is Middleton’s big-time shots, Giannis’ block in game four, or Holiday’s steal in game five, there have been moments where each player has stood up.

More importantly, the Milwaukee Bucks are now able to play with the Suns’ attack and they know how to defend it. They struggled with this aspect in the first two games but have learned how to handle the pick and roll the team from Phoenix likes to employ.

As they head home for the important game six in the series, the Milwaukee Bucks will be quietly confident of their chances. That is the impression we have gotten from them all through these playoffs.

What they have is a bunch of talent that does not like to give up and are always willing to put up a fight. This is best typified by the attitude shown by Giannis both on and off the court.

A true leader not just through his words but also through his performances, he has helped push them this far.

The Milwaukee Bucks have not seen a championship for a long time and the way they could win this makes the potential victory even sweeter. They have fought to come back from the brink and the stage is set for their redemption to be complete. Another solid performance in game six would seal what has been an incredible journey.