Key Matchups and Storylines to Watch in the 2025 NBA Playoffs

With the NBA regular season hurtling toward its conclusion, the suspense is building. The Oklahoma City Thunder already have the top seed in the West, but the interest here is where these teams will battle each other out for seeding and play-in position for the NBA playoffs.

The number one, number two, and number three seeds in the East are as good as done, with the basement to scrap it out for position.

The West, however, is a cauldron of uncertainty, with ten teams competing for positions 7 through 10. This has been a season of surprises, ranging from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ comeback to the underachievement of the Los Angeles Lakers. But what does it all say for the playoffs?

Odds and Predictions

Oklahoma City Thunder is the bookmakers’ favourite to take the NBA championship, with odds as low as +170 on some books. The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers follow them, with the Celtics trying to uphold their crown and the Cavaliers trying to capture their first in three years since 2016. Chasing these odds, whether through a Fanatics sportsbook promo code or your local betting place, requires plenty of team analysis. Especially since the teams this year are highly unpredictable.

There is a great deal of potential for upsets in the NBA playoffs with the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. These two teams have the talent and experience to go deep into the playoffs if they can get hot.

The Warriors’ playoff chances are slim, but they have done it year in and year out, turning it on at crunch time. Lakers, with the new roster, are hoping to make waves in the post-season.

Below are some of the best NBA playoffs teams to watch in the Western Conference:

Oklahoma City Thunder : Dominant regular season performance with strong power

Memphis Grizzlies : They have Physical defense but an underwhelming offense

Los Angeles Clippers : Deep roster with injury concerns

Golden State Warriors : An all-time great squad with an uphill fight

Los Angeles Lakers : New-look team with improved shot at championship

Eastern Conference – A Tale of Two Halves

The Eastern Conference is a tale of two halves. At the top, teams like the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are entering the playoffs on a roll. The defending champion Celtics are hoping to become champions again, while the Cavaliers are hoping to ride their incredible regular season.

But the actual drama is at the bottom of the playoff fight.

The Orlando Magic, hurt and struggling on offense, hang on the edge of not making the NBA playoffs. Their odds of breaking up are higher than the chances, and they are a team to watch as they try to hold on to a play-in spot.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are picking up steam, which will eliminate either the Atlanta Hawks or the Magic from play-in tournament chances.

The Hawks, by way of recent trend and all-around domination by Trae Young, appear to be focused, leaving the Magic in a place they would not like to be. This sets up an intriguing race to the wire in the East.

Western Conference – A Logjam of Contenders

Behind the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dominance, the Western Conference has a logjam of contenders. Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers fight it out for seeding while Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors struggle to make their mark. Grizzlies, with their defense, have everything it takes to go deep into the NBA playoffs, but inconsistency has been their undoing. The Clippers, meanwhile, have flashes of brilliance but are hampered by injuries and chemistry.

The Warriors, as fantastic as they are, are on shaky ground. Their hopes for the playoffs are high-tailing it out of here, and they need a miracle to acquire a good seed.

The Lakers, after a titanic trade for Luka Doncic, enhanced their chances of winning a championship, but they also faced stiff competition to obtain a top seed. This mix of tried-and-true stalwarts and newcomer threats makes the West an intriguing conference to watch.

The Road to the Finals

As the regular season comes to a close, all is to play for in the coming playoff battles. The Eastern Conference is poised for a battle of established giants, while the Western Conference is ready for a wildcard outcome. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers will be two of the teams that will be major in shaping the playoff dynamics. Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers are prepared for a successful postseason campaign, too. However, the NBA playoffs are not the same, and one does not know anything until the last buzzer sounds. Will favorites prevail, or will a Cinderella tale be in store for us? Only time will tell us this, but that much is certain. This playoffs season will never be forgotten.

