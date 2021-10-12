NBA Live Streaming Right from Your Home: Watch Online Without Cable

By

Just like any other sport in the US, NBA has had a tough couple of years in terms of stadium turnouts. Although right now supporters are allowed to enter the galleries in person (to a certain limit), the risk factor is still there, and it’s here to stay for God-knows-how-long. In these trying times, the best solution for every NBA fan is to move towards NBA live streaming. Live the game and feel the atmosphere right from the comfort of your home.

But how can you do NBA live streaming? We’re here to help you find out.

Choose Your Device for NBA Live Streaming

The first step towards streaming live NBA games is to have a compatible device. What you’ll need is one of these:

Android or Smart TV,

LCD/LED TV equipped with an external device such as Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick, etc.

Tablet, or

Smartphone.

For the best NBA experience, we recommend you watch the games on your TV.

NBA Live Streaming in the US

You can live stream NBA games from anywhere in the US. You can get rid of the unnecessary cable hassle, and switch online. There are many streaming platforms in the US that are efficiently broadcasting NBA games. The list includes the likes of SlingTV, DirectTV Stream (previously AT&T TV), Hulu with Live TV, YoutubeTV, FuboTV, etc.

Among these NBA live streaming outlets in the US, we recommend these two:

SlingTV

With a huge roster of 50+ channels, including ESPN, SlingTV comes at a very affordable price of $35 per month. The availability of ESPN ensures that you won’t miss any NBA action. The Sling Orange package also includes high-profile channels such as HGTV, Food Network, Comedy Central, CNN, AMC, etc.

2. DirectTV Stream

Same game, different name. The former AT&T TV became DirectTV Stream only a couple of months earlier. This platform also has a large number of TV channels available. For NBA live streaming, you’ll have to subscribe to the Entertainment package at $69.99 per month. But, if you want to add the official NBA TV channel to your roster, you’ll have to pay an additional $15.

NBA Live Streaming in Canada

Canadian Basketball fans can also tune in and stream live games on their TV sets. The best apps available in the country include NBA TV Canada, SportsNet (SN NOW), TSN. The SN NOW streaming service from SportsNet is the one we recommend. Subscriptions start at only 19.99/month.

NBA Live Streaming in the UK

Quite a few packages are available in the UK if you are looking to stream live Basketball matches, including Sky, BT, Virgin Media, etc. You can have the best NBA experience with Sky Sports, which you can pick up from NOW TV. The packages start at a monthly rate of £9.99.

British citizens can also get the UK version of the NBA League Pass package. That’ll cost you £42.99 and give you access to the whole NBA season.

How to Stream NBA Games Live for Free

Using the proper device/s, you can easily watch your favorite NBA teams play without cost. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is highly recommended for NBA lovers, as it offers the easiest ways to watch for free.

Now, before you go and download a free streaming app from the App Store, you’ll have to subscribe to a VPN service. You can find many free VPNs, but for the best performance, there are no alternatives to paid VPNs. The best VPN for any device, including FireStick, is undoubtedly ExpressVPN. It comes with a 30-day free trial and a 30-day refund guarantee. You can set it up easily and surf the net anonymously to access free IPTV providers, third-party NBA live-streaming apps (preferably the licensed ones), Kodi Add-ons, and sports streaming websites (not recommended), etc. Other trusted VPN services include NordVPN, SurfShark, VyprVPN, etc.

Remember, there are legal constraints on using unlicensed apps or platforms in your region. Although the process of enjoying free NBA live streaming is like bread and butter, it can get you banned from services because of copyright breaches, etc. So, take your first steps very carefully, and make your leap into the vast world of NBA live streaming online.