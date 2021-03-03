How the NBA’s High Scoring Games Benefits Online Sports Betting

By

Basketball is the highest scoring of the major sports and that’s a big reason for why it’s such an appealing game to watch. Offense sells tickets and gets ratings, as the cliche goes. With the NBA scoring points at a historical clip in 2020-21, it means that the most entertaining quality of the sport is now most prominent.

Points a plenty is also a big boost for the sports gambling world. Higher scoring games can provide numerous additional opportunities.

USA legal sports betting from legalbettingsites.info provides a multitude of options in an industry that’s only growing ever since the landmark Supreme Court ruling in May of 2018. The spread is of course the lifeblood of sports betting, so it makes sense that the more scoring we see, the more ways you can bet with varying options. Increased scoring means that the old expression “no lead is safe” rings more true than ever.

The same principle applies with of course winning ATS and backdoor covers. As it stands near the All-Star break or approximate halfway point of the season, all but eight of the National Basketball Association’s 30 teams are averaging 110+ points per game. The Brooklyn Nets lead the way, averaging 120.8 ppg and they are joined by four others (Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets) who north of 115 ppg.

The LA Clippers and Washington Wizards are also right there, just below that mark. In other words, it’s optional defending in the association this year, and that’s good for anyone who likes to watch wide open, showtime kind of ball.

It’s also good for added intrigue in the betting markets, as there are now wider point spreads to play.

NBA arena scoreboards getting a bigger workout also means more reason to keep watching the game when the score differential is wide. If no lead is safe, then you may still cover the spread yet.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

