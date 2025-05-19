Heading into the NBA Finals: latest updates on the playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are a central part of Spring for all basketball lovers. Every year, fans around the world eagerly anticipate the final stretch of the season, when the league’s best teams face off in an intense battle before crowning the champions. With the first rounds behind us, the Playoffs are now heading toward the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. One last step for teams and fans alike before the ultimate showdown: the NBA Finals.

How do the NBA Playoffs work?

The NBA Playoffs are among the most anticipated leagues among the USA’s sports events. A postseason tournament that features the top eight teams from each conference: Eastern and Western, chosen based on their regular-season performance and ranking. After being ranked from 1 to 8, teams play as a best-of-seven series. So the first team that wins four games goes automatically to the next round.

Teams are on a journey to the Finals that includes:

First Round. The top teams face those in the lower positions in their respective conferences. For instance 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, etcetera. Conference Semifinals. The four winners from each conference’s First Round confront each other in the Semifinals. Conference Finals. The final two teams in the East and West face off to determine who will represent each conference in the Finals. NBA Finals. The most anticipated match of the season, where the winners of the Eastern and Western Conferences confront each other to decide the NBA champion.

In games like these, it is always difficult to make predictions about which team will prevail, and for those who want to bet, following the advice of experts is a great idea. The NBA tips from Sportsgrid, with their always-updated odds, provide valuable information about each team, their prominent champions and relevant statistics.

Conference Finals: an exciting moment in basketball history

The Conference Finals are often where the most dramatic and memorable games occur. Given the nature of the rounds, no team is ever sure to reach this place in the tournament. The four remaining teams should have already proven themselves against tough competition in the previous matches. Now, the pressure is even higher and fans are eager to crown winners. Both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals follow the same format: the higher-placed team gets home-court advantage, hosting the first two games and, if necessary to proclaim the winners, games five and seven.

The lower positioned teams host games three, four, and six. This is important information, since the fans’ support is sometimes a great advantage. Basketball lovers can expect these series to be physically demanding and emotionally charged. Rivalries often intensify, and underdog stories emerge while champions compete to be crowned winners. The Conference Finals is always a spectacular phase and provides great entertainment to fans and supporters all over the world.

East meets West in the NBA Finals

The Playoffs’ bracket scheme reveals that this year the Eastern champions’ spot belongs to either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks. On the Western side, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off the Oklahoma City Thunders. Home-court advantage is granted to the team with the better regular-season record and games are played on alternating courts, (home-home-away-away-home-away-home). As said, this adds an extra layer of strategy and gives an even more importance to the supporters.

Winning the NBA Finals is the ultimate goal for every basketball team, and players often define their legacies by their performance on this stage. Stakes are high and audience’s expectations are through the roof. From Michael Jordan’s iconic clutch shots to LeBron James’ record-breaking achievements, the Finals are the matches where legends are cemented in basketball history. A battle to the last point, which will be amazing to watch and bet on.

