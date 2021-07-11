Giannis Needs More Help for Bucks to Make a Title Push

By

After Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks are staring down the barrel, seriously in danger of being swept. This is not the way a team that dominated the Eastern Conference should go out. But as we wait for the series to shift to Milwaukee, there are a lot of questions to be asked.

The Phoenix Suns have taken a 2-0 lead and they are playing on a higher leve right now. The likes of Chris Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton are having an easy go of it thus far. Part of the reason is the injury that Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered during the conference finals.

But the Greek Freak is still balling out, despite having only one fully functional leg. This was evidenced in Game 2 when the two-time MVP was able to come up with 42 points. But it was the other numbers, those of his Milwaukee teammates, in the box score that were quite disappointing. It is clear to see that Giannis just did not have the support he deserves and needs to make this a series.

That is the advantage for the Suns as they have many players who can step up in a given game. They don’t need their big names to go off and have an amazing night in each and every game. Their teamwork is what has brought them this far and it could be what takes them past the Bucks. Unless Giannis’ supporting cast gets their act together, the Larry O’Brien trophy will be making its way to Arizona.

The likes of Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez need to step up on a more consistent basis. From now until the end of the series, this group of players has to do everything they can to help their Greek superstar lead them to glory.

Game 3 will tell us what this Bucks roster is made of, and another failure will leave them staring at an unfortunate destiny.

The Bucks will have to win Game 3, or else they will pretty much be rendered hopeless in their quest to end their NBA title drought. When you have a superstar putting everything out on the court, it is only fair that his teammates back him up. The truth is that without more support, Giannis and the Bucks will go out with a whimper.