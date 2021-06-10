Chris Paul: Suns ‘Point God’ on Quest for Elusive Championship Ring

By

One of the most interesting storylines to come out of the NBA this season has been the Phoenix Suns. After they signed Chris Paul in the off-season, they were expected to improve, but not to the extent that they have. They are now on the brink of reaching their first Western Conference Finals since the 2009/10 season.

At the heart of this run is one man, who’s on a mission to finally get that elusive championship ring. The way we gauge a player’s impact is often too simplified. Too much focus is given to how much they have won, or what they didn’t win.

A good example of this is Suns legend, Steve Nash.

A transformative player at the beginning of this century, he ultimately retired without a championship and Paul is in danger of falling into that same category. But as the Suns head to Denver after winning their first two games in the semi-finals, things look different now. We can often make out what a team is feeling, based on observing their attitude on the court.

And if you look at the way the Suns are playing right now, they seem locked in. Coach Monty Williams must be pleased with the balance in offense, where everyone is contributing. And the person conducting this orchestra is the man affectionately known as CP3.

There are very few players in the league’s history who can do justice to the phrase ‘floor general’.

The Suns ‘point god’ is one such player and he is displaying that consistently in the playoffs this year.

At the age of 36, CP3 does not have too many years left to win that elusive ring. While there is still a long way to go, especially with the Brooklyn Nets looking unbeatable right now, this is his best chance since the days of Lob City.

This has been a memorable season for the Suns and for Chris Paul in particular. The veteran has shown once again why he is considered one of the best point guards to ever play the game. Though he doesn’t need a ring to cement his legacy, winning one would obviously make the doubters change their tune.

After knocking out the defending champion Lakers, the team from the Valley of the Sun nowhave their best shot at a title since the days of Nash and Amare Stoudemire. There are many games left in the NBA postseason, but with Chris Paul leading the way, it might just be the year.