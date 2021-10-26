By

Sports is a multi-billion dollar industry with millions of fans around the world. The NBA alone contributes billions to the national sports industry and is one of the most popular sports in the country. Both the NBA and NFL are arguably neck and neck in terms of viewership. The focus of this article will be mainly on the NBA and the industry contributions it has made through some of its illustrious teams. These teams go down in history as some of the greatest of all time. Over the years, they have not only won a number of trophies between them, but also the hearts of millions of Americans. You will probably see some of your favorite teams on this list, so stay tuned to read more about the squads we know and love. With that said, let’s honor the heroes that took the NBA to new heights in sports.

Here are six of the top NBA teams of all time.

The Boston Celtics

The Celtics are notoriously one of the greatest teams of all time. Not only do they have the most number of wins of any team in the NBA, but they are one of the oldest as well. The team was founded way back in 1946 and has since been a force to reckon with in the NBA. Perhaps the most dominant and prominent team to come out of the North-East, the Celtics, has forever earned a place in our hearts.

Larry Bird and Kevin Garnett, two of the biggest names in basketball, played for the team. If you are interested in watching a Celtics game, they will be taking one another legendary team fairly soon. Grab your tickets for the Celtics vs. Bulls game coming up in November, January, or April. With the pandemic restrictions slowly lifting and life returning to normal, this is the perfect chance to watch the legendary teams battle it out live!

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are known as one of the roughest and toughest teams in NBA history. The ‘bad boys’ era that ended in the early ’90s was arguably one of their best and helped them secure their place as one of the greatest teams.Not only did they have an amazing defense, but their attacking power was one of the strongest. Most teams hated them because of how physically intimidating they were and weren’t afraid to show it.

The Pistons were known to push the foul boundaries and get away with it fairly often. Their famous rivalry with the Bulls went down in history as one of the most entertaining bouts of friendly competition. Some of their most notorious players were none other than Dennis Rodman and Isiah Thomas, who helped make the team what it is.

The Golden State Warriors

This San Francisco team is arguably one of the greatest teams ever in every respect. Tracing back to 1946, when the NBA was formed, the team emerged as an elite force. Some of the most notable players are Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant, and currently Stephan Curry.

Until Durant was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets, the Durant-Curry combo was one of the best dynamic duos in recent memory. In NBA history, the Warriors will always be one of the GOAT teams. Steph Curry is considered a major trump card in the Warriors favor. He is a prominent household name and continues to be one of the most valuable players in the business.

Miami Heat

A team like the Miami Heat has earned a place in history. A legend of our time, Lebron James, made his mark on the Heat and launched his career to stardom. The Mid-2000s was marked as The Big Three era by the dominance of James Lebron, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh. Ever since they were known for their famous rivalry with the Lakers, both teams received a massive amount of publicity, which further helped promote them. However, after James left the Heat, they were never able to regain their dominance.

We hope the Heat sees their time again. However, till then, if you are a James fan, the Lakers are doing extremely well this time around. That brings us to the next team on our list.

The Los Angeles Lakers

Arguably the most famous team in basketball history, they had some of the most powerful players of all time. The sheer number of legends they have had on their team over the decades is staggering. Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul Jabar, Magic Johnson, currently Lebron James, and the famous ‘Shaq and Kobe’ combo are all part of the team. Furthermore, the Bulls once had perhaps the greatest coach in NBA history, Phil Jackson,, who helped them become one of the most successful teams in the league.

The Lakers have seen unparalleled success and continue to do so due to their dominance in the NBA. Moreover, Lakers will also forever be remembered as the home of the late great Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in 2020.

The Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are undoubtedly among the most famous and most popular teams in history. The Michael Jordan era wasn’t just the greatest for the Bulls; it was probably the greatest era ever for any NBA team. The fierce rivalry this team showed went down in history, and made Michael Jordan the man he is today. We will forever remember the trifecta of Jordan, Rodman, and Pippen as the greatest of all time. Led by legendary coach Phil Jackson, they were arguably the most untouchable team in the ’90s.

The Bulls may never see that kind of success again, but if we could take a moment and appreciate what happened in the ’90s, the legacy will carry on forever. There will never be another team like them, and perhaps that’s for the best.

Conclusion

There we have some of the best NBA teams of all time. Starting with the Celtics and ending with the Bulls we talked about several factors relating to each team. Everything from their golden years to their MVPs. Although there are countless other great teams that have made history, we’re going to leave you with this list for now. For now, let’s acknowledge that we got to see some of the biggest names in the NBA rise to fame during our lifetime. Not many people get to say that.

If you aren’t much of a basketball fan, we hope this article piqued your interest. And, if you love the sport, we hope we’ve provided you with a memorable read.