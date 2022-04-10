By

As March Madness was commencing, Duke alum and 13-year NBA vet Carlos Boozer debuted a new commercial that was all about ball-handling. But this proven ball-handler was not talking about basketball this time. Boozer teamed up with SAXX Underwear to launch the first-ever vasectomy registry. The VaSAXXtomy Registry is basically a new spin on the traditional celebratory gift registry, and it’s all about giving men a reason to celebrate their vasectomy.

We covered this, I guess one could say “eye-popping” advertisement at the time it premiered, and we caught up with Boozer at a PointsBet branded event during the second weekend of March Madness.

“My guy friends are like ‘you can’t give us a heads up about it.’ but it was a great partnership,” Boozer said during our exclusive conversation at a Wrigleyville pizza restaurant and bar in Chicago.

“I mean, you know I did not know that this is one of those times that guys get vasectomies.

Apparently, yes, the Masters and March Madness are the time that guys get the most the vasectomies these because they can watch the tournament while they recover; interesting right?”

There’s reportedly a 30% uptick in vasectomies during March Madness as thousands of men, every year, strategically plan their recovery to sync with what many consider the best long weekend(s) on the sporting calendar.

Boozer played for four teams during his NBA career: Chicago, Cleveland, Utah and the LA Lakers.

He currently works as a Brand Ambassador for PointsBet, where he wagered $50,000 on his alma mater, Duke to win it all. The Blue Devils fell in the Final Four to arch-rival North Carolina. Anyway, back to the ball-handling.

“The underwear by the way is amazing, so comfortable,” he continued.

“My god, they have like this ballpark. SAXX mentality that like protects your balls. It’s unbelievably great, great this ballpark house technology, which is awesome.”

What Carlos Boozer was talking about there is SAXX, which is commonly recommended by urologists because of its patented BallPark Pouch™, a hammock-shaped compartment built into every pair of underwear that’s designed to provide friction-free support, you know, down there. Now with the NBA Playoffs set to start, perhaps many more men will schedule their vasectomies to sync up with watching basketball on the couch for hours on end.

Sounds like a good plan.

