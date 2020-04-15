When Sox-Orioles Went Behind Closed Doors (LGWS Pod #18)

By

With the covid19 pandemic shutting down sports for the foreseeable future, we may not have a Major League Baseball season in 2020. If we do get MLB action this year, we could see the playing of games without any fans. It’s an option being considered right now.

There is one game in history that took place behind closed doors, and it was April 29, 2015 when the Baltimore Orioles beat the visiting Chicago White Sox, 8-2. It’s the subject of our next Let’s Get Weird, Sports podcast, which is edition #18. The first two games in that 2015 series at Oriole Park were rescheduled due to extreme public safety and security issues.

At that time, the city of Baltimore was under curfew, with rioting ravaging the city. Hear the story of that game, as well as some asides about other sporting events being moved due to civic unrest and other baseball stadiums that almost entirely empty, even in normal, good times.

You can listen at Spotify here.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link

