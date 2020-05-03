Why Pro Baseball in Taiwan is Named CPBL (Chinese Professional Baseball League)

You’ve probably seen it on the news- the Chinese Professional Baseball League, where the action takes place in front of robot fans, cardboard cut-outs and mannequins. The CPBL, located in Taiwan, also has cheerleaders performing on the dugouts and the diamond, during games staged in front of completely empty stands.

Starting their season four weeks ago, it’s the only professional baseball that’s being played right now and it’s been active for close to a month. Some, if not many, of you are likely confused about the name of the five team league making headlines worldwide. Taiwan is also known as the Republic of China, and hence we have the name CPBL.



We got the full, developed answer on the meaning of the name from Richard Wang (RWang_WBSC on Twitter), WBSC Baseball Asia Correspondent and FOX Sports MLB Broadcaster/Commentator (TWN).

Wang is also the former CPBL International Affairs Chief, so he is absolutely the perfect person to ask about this.

“Great Question! This has everything to do with history and politics,” he responded when contacted by email.

“CPBL was founded some thirty years ago and that was a quite different era as far as the political atmosphere is concerned. At the time of founding of the league, no new nation-wide civil organization is allowed to register their name starting the word “Taiwan” (i.e. Taiwan Baseball Association, Taiwan Professional Baseball, Taiwan Badminton League…), as it could be seen as a position, or encouraging sign of pro-independence (then KMT government’s position is in favor of unification).

“With that mindset, nation-wide civil organization has to be named starting with the word either R.O.C. (Republic of China), or Chinese (read as Chunghwa, or Zhonghua; as the full name of R.O.C. in Chinese character reads Chunghwa Minguo where Minguo is Republic)

“With the Chinese name confirmed first, it was easy to translate it to “CPBL”. I believe the matter of name-changing was never brought within the league or among the clubs since CPBL has become a brand we have been associated with for the past three decades, and we have made our name on the international stage.”

“To all the baseball organizations out there, everybody knows that the CPBL is in Taiwan, but to the general public, I admit that name can be, and is confusing.”

“Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the national carrier China Airlines was under fire for the name “China” it carries on the plane. However, the proposal to change China Airlines name (or to dump/drop the word “China”) was brought up years ago, but the conclusion of the study back then was not in favor of a name-change since it will trigger too many business decisions and cost too much- citing the brand image issues.”

“The similar idea was brought up after CPBL became the first and only sports to open this season after one reporter in the States mistakenly referred to the CPBL as the league in China (judging by its name).

“However, CPBL Commissioner John Wu has publicly ruled out of the possibility of a name-change; also citing the brand issue.”

So there you have it- no longer will the league’s name be lost in translation. The CPBL, if given the green light by the government, plans to re-open to a limited number of fans on Tuesday May 5. We’ll have much more with Wang, and on the CPBL, coming this week.