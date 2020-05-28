Spencer Torkelson: Safest Choice at #1 for Detroit Tigers, but Still Risky

By

As the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft approaches, Spencer Torkelson is the favorite to go first overall. It’s not a slam dunk kind of certainty, but almost every mock has him in the top spot. Only time will tell how this works out for the Detroit Tigers, if they do indeed draft the Arizona State first baseman in the top slot.

Maybe he’ll join the class of Ken Griffey Jr., Harold Baines, Chipper Jones and others in the best of the best #1 overall picks. Or he’ll, well, since the draft began in 1965, only four number one overall picks failed to reach the Major Leagues:

1966, New York Mets, Steve Chilcott, C, Antelope Valley High School

1991, New York Yankees, Brien Taylor, LHP, East Carteret High School

2013, Houston Astros, Mark Appel, RHP, Stanford

2014, Houston Astros, Brady Aiken, LHP, Cathedral Catholic High School

Or most likely, Spencer Torkelson will end up having a career that is somewhere in the middle of these two opposite extremes. He’s a big time power hitter with fast track to the majors written all over him.

As a freshman at ASU, he hit .320/.440/.743 with 25 home runs and 53 RBI over 55 games. He led the nation in homers, setting a Pac-12 record for home runs by a freshman. It also broke Barry Bonds’ school record for home runs by a freshman.

He had six home runs already in the coronavirus shortened season of 2020, leaving the Petaluma, CA native just three dongs shy of the school career record; and that was in his junior year.

At age 20, and standing 6-1 and weighing 220 pounds, he won’t have to spend much time in the minors in order to get to the show. When he does get there, he could provide Detroit with a much needed boost in relevance and excitement.

There’s no The Next Big Thing in baseball quite like a promising power hitter, as that is what gets people in the seats. Of course, nothing is a sure thing in any draft, but baseball is even more of a crap shoot. Take a look at the baseball card below, the 1991 “four aces” in the Oakland Athletics farm system at the time.

Two of the guys on that card never even reached the majors. A third pitched all of seven games, putting up poor numbers and then there’s Todd van Poppel. He had numerous chances on the MLB level, but never up mediocre, let alone good, numbers. He actually finished with a -WAR.

June 10-11 bring the MLB Draft, which will be 1.) a coming out party for Spencer Torkelson and 2.) the next crazy spin on the roulette wheel of baseball talent and how their story eventually plays out.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

