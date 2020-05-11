Shoeless Joe Jackson Card Sells for About Half-a-Million Bucks

By

Last fall saw the centennial of the 1919 World Series, in which the Chicago White Sox “threw” (intentionally lost) to the Cincinnati Reds. This fall will mark the 100th anniversary of the “Black Sox” scandal starting to become unraveled, as the plot between ballplayers and gamblers became revealed to the public.

No wonder interest in Shoeless Joe Jackson is starting to be revitalized, especially now as sports gambling continues to be legalized. As interest in Jackson rises, so do the prices of his memorabilia, and a 1910 series T210 Old Mill Shoeless Joe Jackson baseball card sold at auction for $492,000.

It was sold via Heritage Auctions, who did not divulge the winning bidder’s identity. A half a million dollars is quite a sizable investment, so this buyer is taking a massive gamble with this purchase. Gambling of all stripes is big right now and these casinos aren’t blocked by the gamstop initiative. Sports gambling is especially increasing in popularity right now, as legalization brings de-stigmatization. It’s definitely time to re-think the legacy of Jackson.

Perhaps a century of banishment is enough for the man who inspired Babe Ruth’s swing and still holds the third highest career batting average in Major League Baseball history?

If there’s a real movement for reinstatement, then it would surely attract popular support. The high amount of bidding for this card certainly conveys a high level of interest in all things Shoeless Joe.

“After 110 years in the same North Carolina family, we were glad to help find it a proud new owner,” said Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions.

