In the words of Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz: “But if it wasn’t for the Bronx. This rap shit probably never would be going on So tell me where you from? Uptown, baby, uptown, baby.” You’ll recall Yankee Stadium was the backdrop for that music video, “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby).” The song sampled Steely Dan’s yacht rock classic, “Black Cow.”

It’s true, hip-hop was born in the Bronx, so it’s only fitting that the 50th birthday party of rap will be in this specific Uptown borough of Manhattan.

As you can see from the lineup and details above, Hip Hop 50 Live (as it’s being branded) is a very special concert event.

It will feature some of the biggest names in the history of this musical genre. The Sugarhill Gang, Marley Mahl, EPMD (Erick and Paris Making Dollars), Slick Rick and Kurtis Blow were all essential pioneers of old school hip-hop. In fact, many consider Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” to be the first hip-hop song ever.

Run DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Eve, Lil Wayne and Ice Cube all helped to mainstream hip-hop music into American culture.

The ticket presale begins tomorrow morning, Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. EST until 10 p.m. EST before the general ticket sale begins on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. EST HERE.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium tickets start at $50, a pretty good deal, considering who is playing at this event.

Special access to tickets will be granted to Renaissance Youth Center, New Settlement, SCAN-Harbor, Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, North East Bronx YMCA, Castle Hill YMCA, New York Urban League, Hispanic Federation, Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Community Foundation, and CORO New York Leadership Center.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees.

Can’t stop. Won’t Stop. Yankee Stadium can’t leave rap alone the game needs me.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

