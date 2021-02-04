Yankee Stadium to Become Mass Covid-19 Vaccination Site on Friday

By

The New York Yankees and Yankee Stadium are going all out to do their part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Friday, Yankee Stadium will be a mass vaccination site, with 15,000 appointments available the first week.

The announcement was made today, via the office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City mayor Bill De Blasio. “It’s abundantly clear that Black, Latino and poor communities have been hit the hardest by COVID, and the Bronx is no exception,” Governor Cuomo said.

“Our efforts to target vaccinations by locations with higher positivity rates have been working to not only keep the infection rate down, but to help ensure equity in our vaccine distribution process, and opening a mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium – the Bronx’s most iconic landmark – is the perfect solution to helping this borough get vaccinated and defeat COVID once and for all.”

“This mega site shows what our grassroots, equity-driven NYC Vaccine for All effort is all about,” Mayor de Blasio added.

“Yankee Stadium has always been known for its World Series banners, but now it’ll be recognized as a place where the people of the surrounding community in the Bronx can receive the vaccine doses that they need and deserve.

“This is about justice and standing up for the neighborhoods that were hardest hit by COVID-19.”

According to a midday report on CNBC yesterday, Monday marked a very important turning point milestone: the very first day that the number of vaccines administered was higher than the total new cases count. The report also said that about 10% of the population has been vaccinated already, and that getting 100 million vaccinated by sometime in March is actually realistic.

The new Presidential administration has stated repeartedly their aims to get the vaccine to 100 million Americans in the first 100 days. While that have may seemed overly ambitious of Joe Biden at first, it’s actually quite practical, provided supply can be met.

The demand for the vaccine is very high, and it’s a question of logistics, getting the doses to the people.

The New York Yankees statement said that the club “recognizes the devastating effect COVID-19 has had on our borough, and it is our privilege to have Yankee Stadium as a host site for providing vaccines to Bronx residents.”

