Yankee Stadium Cat is Athletic, Sign Him Up (Videos)

There is no doubt about who was the MVP for the New York Yankees on Monday night- the cat that got loose on the Yankee Stadium field. He (we don’t know yet if it’s a he or a she, but we’ll just go with he for the time being for brevity and clarity sake) delayed the game for over four minutes as the stadium stuff just couldn’t corral the kitty.

Down 7-1 to the hapless Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees fans on hand took to chanting “Let’s Go Cat” and “M-V-P!” while the feline was out on the prowl through left field.

Yankee Stadium security chases a cat around the field for nearly four minutes and never gets its hands on what might be the most elusive animal that ever lived pic.twitter.com/w2HR4H3HaW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2021

The kitty started making his presence felt while Aaron Judge was at the plate, and he wowed the crowd with speed and athleticism. He even did a parkour off the scoreboard, and followed that up with some really nice jumps onto the outfield wall.

He then followed up those leaps with some sick speed, zipping right at and through the grounds crew. Eventually they were able to draw him into a gate that got him off the field and the game resumed…

…but then he got loose again after the game ended.

UPDATE: The cat appears to be back on the loose. Refuses to be cat nipped. pic.twitter.com/vGCIkPHV8S — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 3, 2021

The Yankees are currently seven games out of first in the AL East, but only three out in the American League wild card race. They were extremely busy at the trade deadline. Maybe they can sign Yankee Stadium cat, and that will be enough to put them over the top.

