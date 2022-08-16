Sources: Yankees Pinstripe Bowl Finds New Naming Rights Partner

it won’t be long until the Pinstripe Bowl, which is run by the New York Yankees and staged at Yankee Stadium, will be known by its new sponsored name. According to sources close to The Sports Bank, it will soon be known, officially as the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, ending a search for a new naming rights partner that began back in November.

A press conference later today (11:30am EST) at Yankee Stadium will officially announce, or some might say “unveil” the new branded name of the college football bowl game. .

Take it to the bank!

Sources tell me the Pinstripe Bowl (which is run by the #Yankees) will now be sponsored by Bad Boy Mowers (who sponsored the Gasparilla Bowl from 2017-2019).

Official announcement of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl coming later today. #RepBX https://t.co/wW1ihWZGn1 — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) August 16, 2022

The presser will include: Pinstripe Bowl Executive Director Mark Holtzman, Bowl Season Executive Director Nick Carparelli and Big Ten Senior Director of Football Operations A.J. Edds and the CEO of Bad Boy Mowers, Peter Ballantyne.

And it seems that the secret is definitely out now, as the bowl game’s official Facebook page has already changed its name. The 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl will be staged on Thursday, December 29 at 2:00 p.m EST.

It is one of three bowl games staged in the northeast portion of the country, and one of four held outdoors in what could be considered cold weather climates.

This year will see the 12th edition of the game and the eighth consecutive to feature teams from the Big Ten and ACC.

The Chicago Cubs, following the lead of the Yankees and the Pinstripe Bowl, explored the possibility of hosting a college football game at Wrigley Field, but ultimately decided against it.

Maryland beat Virginia Tech 54-10 in last year’s edition. The Pinstripe Bowl will be nationally televised by ESPN and broadcast nationally and locally by ESPN Radio. New Era, the only previous naming rights partner that the Pinstripe Bowl has ever had, was the title sponsor from the game’s inception up until last year.

“We are excited to welcome Bad Boy Mowers as a title partner as we continue to build on the incredible success achieved since establishing the Pinstripe Bowl a little more than a decade ago,” said Holtzman,

“Bad Boy Mowers had many opportunities to invest in the college landscape as they sought to grow their profile, and we are honored that they targeted our game as the optimal route to increase awareness of their brand.

“With New York City and Yankee Stadium as its backdrop, our full week of bowl activities truly provides one of the most unique atmospheres and settings in college football, and we are proud to share the spotlight with a company like Bad Boy Mowers, which has trod a similar path as our game, becoming highly regarded in a crowded marketplace in a short amount of time.”

After the announcement press conference today, the Yankees sent out the new logo and you can see that above.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories