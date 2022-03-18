By

New York sports betting has finally gone live after Governor Cuomo signed into law a bill allowing sports betting in 2021. However, the launch came in January this year amidst the NFL’s play-offs. As of now, we can already forecast that it will be among the biggest sports betting state with revenues and taxes in millions. Despite the high tax rate of 51% of the net revenues, the launching saw four sportsbooks establish their operations with four more following suit later. Bally Bet is the only approved sportsbook yet to establish its app in NY.

FanDuel sportsbook

FanDuel already had it operations up and running through their retail sportsbook in Tioga Downs, Tioga county. The app launch was almost certain as FanDuel has its headquarters in New York therefore commanding a significant presence in the state. Being among the best New York sports betting sites, FanDuel comes with a great welcome bonus for new players that sign-up on the site. In addition, major league games are featured on this sportsbook and come with great offers and promotions. Recently featured is the March Madness that came with a massive risk-free bet.

DrafttKings sportsbook

DraftKings is a major player in sports betting as well as daily fantasy sports across many states. Like FanDuel, the sportsbook already had Del Lago Resort and Casino as its retail partner before the app launch on January 8. With DraftKings setting its sight on being a premier site across American state, it comes with a major welcome bonus for bettors in New York. Additionally, the gaming lobby on this site is one of the most diverse and richest players will come across. As NBA‘s official betting partner, DraftKings is sure to stand out.

Caesars sportsbook

Caesars Entertainment has become a leading gaming provider through acquisitions and new resorts. Ever since the company merged with William Hill, this sportsbook has become unstoppable. Caesars sportsbook was among the first apps to launch during the D-Day and since then it has provided a great gaming platform for players in New York. Apart from having an unlimited sports market and competitive odds, players can expect a welcome bonus that is yet to be matched by other sportsbooks. The platform also has three retail locations with diversified amenities in up state New York.

PointsBet sportsbook

PointsBet has gained popularity over the year in most states. The Australian owned sportsbook is set to gain a huge customer base in New York. This is because it offers the Points bet betting option that allows you to make a spread bet on the final margin of victory. Apart from that, its partnership with NBC sports has allowed it to gain more recognition. However, PointsBet official launch came weeks later after the official launch date. Punters were treated and will continue to claim a great welcome bonus in free bets plus more promotions.

BetRivers sportsbook

BetRivers is the sportsbook under the Rivers Casino. Rush Street Interactive already had its operations in New York through Rivers Casino in Schenectady before going live. Like most states, BetRivers is famous for its same game parlay bets and this is a feature New York bettors can expect. The site also features a wide selection of sport markets. In addition, the sportsbook features its famous iRush Rewards, an 11 tier loyalty program. Other sportsbooks live in New York are Resort World Bet, WynnBet and BetMGM. Bally Bet will launch its operations early this year.

Comparing New York betting sites

Choosing a sportsbook should be purely based on preference. As a sports bettors features that top the list include ease of usability, competitive odds, a wide menu of betting options plus bonus offers and promotions. Here is a breakdown of New York betting sites based on these features. First, for bettors who seek a NY oriented kind of sportsbook. FanDuel and DraftKings are the best options. While FanDuel is based in New York, the latter is partners with several pro New York teams. These two sportsbook are consistent with featuring local gaming events.

For competitive odds, Caesars and BetMGM never disappoint. While most betting sites will have regular promotions and bonuses, expect Caesars and BetMGM to stand with regular and consistent offers especially free-bets. Lastly, FanDuel and PointBets have the overall ease in app usability. Expect the least hitches and downtimes when using these apps. While a number of betting sites were locked from the initial selection, this might change when a proposed bill increases the number of sites from nine to sixteen. This is not expected in a while as online betting is fairly new.