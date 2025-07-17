New York Yankees Unveil New Hamilton Cap

Hamilton, like many Broadway blockbusters, has a song that repeatedly proclaims New York “the greatest city in the world.” There is no doubt which baseball team is the greatest of all-time, as the Yankees have 16 more World Series titles than the next closest competitor, the St. Louis Cardinals. And given the unparalleled success of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical (11 Tony awards and a Grammy), the Hamilton cap promotion seems as natural as possible.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Hamilton, the Bronx Bombers are doing a co-branded Yankees x Hamilton cap giveaway.

It’s Monday, August 25, 7:05 p.m. versus the Washington Nationals (how fitting given the federal politics theme of the show), but you’ll need to be one of the first 10,000 through the gate in order to get one.

At the All-Star break, the Yankees are currently three games behind the AL East leading Toronto Blue Jays, the hottest team in the baseball.

The Jays have won eight in a row, including a four game sweep of the Yanks at home. According to RG.org, this is the first time that Toronto has ever accomplished that.

However, the Yankees are not throwing away their shot, not throwing away their shot, at winning the division, and when Hamilton cap night gets here, who knows what the standings will look like.

Hamilton night will see original cast member Christopher Jackson perform the national anthem while “God Bless America” will be sung by the actors who currently portray the Schuyler sisters — Stephanie Umoh (Angelica), Morgan Anita Wood (Eliza) and Cherry Torres (Peggy).

Poor Peggy, she only sings that one song early on in the show, about partying in New York City, and then she never appears again in the entire rest of the play.

Miranda admitted her inclusion is only for musical balance, as they needed a third Schuyler sister to make the melody work.

It’s also worth noting that Hamilton’s home, the Hamilton Grange National Monument, is also uptown. It’s actually just 1.6 miles from Yankee Stadium.

Hamilton cap night is truly a promotion that was definitely meant to be.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

