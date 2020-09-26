Derek Jeter Rookie Cards: Top 3 Cards, Worth and Investment Advice

By

Derek Jeter was drafted straight out of high school to the prestigious New York Yankees organization during the 1992 MLB draft. It wasn’t until 1995 that he would make his MLB debut, but from there he would never look back as he helped the Yankees to five World Series victories.

Jeter was a fourteen time All-Star and was known for his strong defense, although newer findings using advanced stats and sabermetrics may refute that claim. Besides his defense, Jeter was a strong batter that consistently hit for high averages and made smart plays.

Highlights of Jeter’s career include the game where he joined the exclusive 3000 hit club. In a 2011 game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jeter would have five hits including hitting a home run on the hit where he officially joined the group. He is the only player to ever achieve this while spending their whole career on the Yankees.

Post playing career, Jeter has taken an ownership piece of the Miami Marlins after being a part of the group that purchased the team in 2017. Jeter only owns a 4% stake of the team but nevertheless has been named chief executive officer and has been charged with handling the day-to-day operations of the team.

Top Three Derek Jeter Rookie Cards

There exists a variety of different Jeter cards made before his MLB debut in 1995 but the most significant ones come from the 1992-93 time period. With so many cards made, there is a different option for everyone at differing price points no matter the size of investment you are looking to make.

1992 Derek Jeter Little Sun High School Auto Autograph Rookie RC

This card pictures a very young Jeter but has a unique feature with a woodgrain background. This is one of the

With a black ink signature on the card, collectors who are looking for a strong and safe investment option could do a lot worse than this card. It ensures that the card has a unique feature that catches the eye upon first glance and will keep collectors’ interest.

1993 Derek Jeter Stadium Club Murphy Rookie Club #117

Next up we have this Jeter rookie card made by Topps that was found in a specialty box set. The card features a young Jeter in a navy-blue Yankees cap as he holds his bat for a photo opportunity.

This card has a similar design to the 1992 Stadium Club set but due to its release date is considered a part of the 1993 collection. When compared to other cards made during this era, the Stadium Club Murphy card had a much smaller print run and therefore has good value due to the limited quantity.

1993 Derek Jeter SP Foil #279

Last but definitely not least, this Jeter SP foil card from Upper Deck is the most sought after and valuable of any Jeter rookie card. The foil background makes this card difficult to find in strong condition and thus those cards that do grade well will command good money.

This Jeter card is one of the most recognizable baseball cards made during the 1990s and since it is the most valuable one it is a great choice for investors who are looking to make a bigger investment.

Derek Jeter Rookie Cards Worth

As Derek Jeter is inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer this year, his cards should see a rise in value that coincides with this honor. Other than that, Jeter is a household name and thus can be seen as an extremely safe bet and a good pick for investors who want something with lower risk.

Derek Jeter Rookie Cards: Investment Outlook

With Jeter’s career over, his cards are unlikely to see a meteoritic rise like a younger player might. However, the fact that Jeter has already established himself as one of the legends of the game comes with its benefits as well as investors can be sure that constant demand will always exist.

Jeter’s card values are bolstered by two factors other than his play on the diamond. The first one being the fact that he played for the New York Yankees, a team that is recognizable all around the world and plays in the largest sports market. Love them or hate them, the Yankees have a special aura around them and the fact that they are based in New York means all their players will be more recognizable compared to smaller market counterparts.

Jeter took advantage of playing in New York City and it helped him grow his image past the game of baseball into a full-fledged celebrity. Jeter appeared in multiple national advertising campaigns for brands that are household names and all those television appearances only mean good things for his reputation and in turn his card values.

Adding on to the fact that he played in New York is Jeter’s strong reputation as a playoff performer and someone who would sacrifice everything to help the team. With nicknames like “Mr. November”, it’s clear that Jeter will forever be remembered as someone who played their best when it mattered the most.

These two factors, in addition with all the amazing things that Jeter managed to accomplish on the diamond, help Jeter hold a special place in baseball lore and help collectors sleep easy at night knowing that their cards will hold value.

