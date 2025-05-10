Editor’s note: flash back to the May 2022, with the Chicago Dogs, an unaffiliated minor league baseball team that resides in suburban Rosemont, opening their sixth season on Friday night.

It’s going to be unseasonably warm at Impact Field this weekend too, so expect an electric atmosphere. There’s a connection to famed Chicagoan and Major League Baseball legend Curtis Granderson too.

The Dogs will take the player-worn jerseys from Friday and auction them off at the end of the night, with the proceeds going towards the Chicago Baseball & Education Academy (CBEA), which was founded by Curtis Granderson.

The CBEA brings together children of all backgrounds using baseball as a way to engage the youth and provides mentoring programs for children in the city of Chicago .

Chicago Dogs and appreciate their great support,” said Granderson, who is a major philanthropist, having funded “We are excited about our partnership with theand appreciate their great support,” said Granderson, who is a major philanthropist, having funded the building of a brand-new baseball stadium at his alma mater, UIC.

(The largest ever gift by a pro athlete to his alma mater, at the time, Rev. Jesse Jackson even showed up for the unveiling in 2014) “CBEA is dedicated to supporting the children of Chicago and believe baseball is for everyone,” Granderson added. “We strive to ensure that every child has what they need to succeed on and off the field.” Curtis Granderson spent 18 years in the Major Leagues, with seven different teams.

Photo Credit – Daniel Boczarski

He spent four seasons each with both of the New York teams, but the bulk of his career was with the Detroit Tigers.

Curtis Granderson, an alum of T.F. South high school, also achieved a Silver Slugger award and three MLB All-Star appearances.

The Chicago Dogs, whose notable alumni include Carlos Zambrano, are coming off their most successful season as a franchise.

They finished first in the north division and reached the playoffs for the first time in club history last season. Now they’re looking to achieve their first ever American Association title.

The team is managed by former Boston Red Sox Manager, Butch Hobson, who brings more than 30 years of experience to Rosemont.

“Our opening night will kick off a season long celebration of five great years in Rosemont,” said Chicago Dogs owner Shawn Hunter.

“We look forward to showcasing the continued growth and success of our team led by Butch Hobson, as well as unveiling new promotions that will surprise and delight our fans including another opening night celebration.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

