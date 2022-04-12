Anthony Rizzo Would Help Yankees, Himself, if He Got Vaccinated

By

The season is extremely young, but New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo got off to a torrid start in the opening series against arch-rival Boston. He became the first Yankee to have two or more RBI in each of his first three games of a season since Joe DiMaggio in 1949.

Flashback to last July, when Rizzo was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the July trade deadline. Once again, he put himself in the same breath as DiMaggio. He joined the Yankee Clipper as the only members of the storied franchise to score five or more runs and drive in two or more runs in their first pair of games with with the club. Rizzo went 9-for-32 with three home runs in his first nine games in Yankee pinstripes. Then, the unvaccinated first baseman contracted COVID, went to the sidelines and his numbers diminished down the stretch.

Yes, extremely under-the-radar.

That dude who plays 1B in the world’s largest media market for one of the biggest brand name teams in all of global sports, very anonymous.

Hopefully, this “sleeper” will FINALLY get some publicity, and he won’t have to toil in obscurity anymore https://t.co/YrY1vUUIgF — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) April 11, 2022

“Obviously, he caught fire as soon as he came to us and I think in a lot of ways COVID kind of … cut into the ascent he was on,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said this spring training.

“I think it took him a while to get back going physically because it did knock him out for a couple weeks physically. It kind of killed some of the momentum he was building. I fully expect Anthony [to have] a really good shot at having a year that’s been in line with what he’s done in his career, which is a lot of production.”

Last season, Rizzo did openly admit he was not vaccinated, and he expressed a substantial degree of skepticism about the vaccine. This preseason, he refused to make his vaccination status public, saying only: “I don’t think we’ll really have to worry about any of that. We’ll see what the mandates are. I’m not too concerned.”

Anthony Rizzo fought off those pitches the same way his immune system would be able to more easily fight off Covid if he was vaccinated! — Spencer (@sbp_21) June 11, 2021

When pressed on the topic, Anthony Rizzo preferred to keep his vax info private, citing the “backlash” he received online last year for disclosing his non-vaccinated status, and saying that he had to do more research on the issue.

In terms of his “don’t worry about” attitude regarding his vaccination status, it’s possible, albeit very unlikely that he got the shot. It’s much more likely that his cavalier attitude towards his status refers to the local New York laws pertaining to private sector employees.

If he is vaccinated, then the rest of what we’ll say here doesn’t matter. However, he probably isn’t and therefore, we have to say that he’s cheating himself, his teammates and his fans. Last year, he got contracted covid, right when he was on a hot streak, and it ruined his season. It could happen again this season. This is why you see Yankees fans tweeting things like ” Anthony Rizzo if vaccinated, is the best player in baseball.”

Or “I’m going to drive Anthony Rizzo to CVS myself to get the shot”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.