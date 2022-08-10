1961 Roger Maris: 61

1927 Babe Ruth: 60

1921 Babe Ruth: 59

Maris’ record wasn’t considered legit by many at the time, because the Major League season had expanded from 154 games (in Ruth’s time) to 162. But the real difference that mattered was this- Maris had 698 plate appearances and 590 at bats in 1961 while Ruth had 691 plate appearances and 540 at bats in 1927.

The PAs are almost identical but the ABs are far off.

That said, Maris’ skeptics had a much different cause than the triad of human science projects that was Sosa, McGwire and Bonds.

Steroids do not improve your ability to hit a baseball or increase your bat speed. But they help you recover from injury faster and increase the amount of at bats you get to have in your prime. They also extend your career so that your prime lasts a few years longer.

Not to mention the obvious, HGH (human growth hormone) rapidly builds muscle mass which adds a lot of distance, launch angle and exit velocity on your hits. It’s the Brady Anderson rule you could say.

The infamous juicer never hit more than 21 homers in a single season, until 1996, when he clubbed 50. He never topped 24 in a season after that. He was just a guy that turned fly ball outs into taters and dingers, with the help of the roids.

Now it would be really nice to have a home run record with an asterisk again. As for Bonds, well….

Now I know what you’re saying, provided you’re not a fan of the Bronx Bombers- another Yankee? Really? Does it always have to be someone from that franchise?

Well, I feel you- as we all got sick of watching the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. But all you can do is try to become better and beat them, I mean it is what it is. But that’s still way better than the any of the guys who made their heads grow five sizes, all in the interests of socking more dingers, getting more publicity and with that fatter paychecks.

Roger Maris Jr. may not want Judge to pass up his Dad, and that’s totally fair and understandable. However, for baseball itself, Judge can help the game out a lot by hitting 62+ long balls this season.

If he can somehow sock 74 before all is said and done, all the better. Or simply put #AllRise